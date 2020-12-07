Xiaomi Mi 11 Render Shows Curved Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Cameras

Xiaomi Mi 11 will be the Chinese manufacturer's next flagship offering. From what we know officially, the Mi 11 series will also be the first Xiaomi series to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset that the American chipmaker had announced earlier this month. Ahead of its launch, Mi 11 is a highly anticipated smartphone, meaning that there are a host of reports and rumours about the upcoming smartphone. Now, a Mi 11 render has surfaced on the internet, which suggests the design of the next generation of Xiaomi flagship. The new render shows both the smartphone's front and back panels.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 render comes courtesy of concept designer Ben Geskin, who came up with the render based on the leaks around the Mi 11 series. The render shows a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash and a curved display. The Mi 11 render also shows a hole-punch design with a single camera housed in the hole-punch cutout. Recently, some live images of the Mi 11 surfaced on Chinese micro blogging platform Weibo. Those images also showed a similar design to the recently surfaced render.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is said to arrive in early 2021, with some reports saying that the phone may be announced as early as before the end of 2020. Mi 11 will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 888 SoC. Apart from the processor, the Mi 11 is rumoured to come with a QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also likely to feature a 108-megapixel primary camera at the back. Other specifications of the Mi 11 include at least 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, 20-megapixel front camera, and a 4,780mAh battery with 50W wired charging and 30W fast wireless charging.