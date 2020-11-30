Xiaomi Mi 11 To Launch in January 2021? Qualcomm Summit In December May Answer The Question

Xiaomi's next series of flagship smartphones is said to be named as the Xiaomi Mi 11 series and may comprise of two smartphones - Mi 11 and the Mi 11 Pro. It is now being reported that Xiaomi may launch the Mi 11 series in January next year. This is earlier than the Mi 10 series launch that took place in February this year. It is also being said that Xiaomi is likely to make a formal announcement about the Mi 11 series at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020 that starts on Tuesday, December 1. The Mi 11 series (supposed) is expected to come with the next generation flagship Snapdragon chipset.

According to a tipster on Chinese micro blogging site Weibo, Xiaomi has already sent the Mi 11 series for network certification. Xiaomi is said to be taking a similar approach as the previous Mi 10 series, since the Chinese manufacturer had also announced the Mi 10 series at last year's Qualcomm Snapdragon tech summit. The company had later made the Mi 10 series official in February this year. With the Mi 11 series, Xiaomi is said to be taking a similar route, just the smartphone will arrive a month earlier in January 2021.

While most reports have said that the next Mi series will be called the Mi 11 series, Xiaomi has not revealed anything about either the name or what the smartphone will be about. There is an ongoing rumour that the next Mi flagship series may just be called the Mi 20 series as well.

As per rumours that have surfaced so far, the Mi 11 series is expected to come with the new Snapdragon flagship processor (possibly called the Snapdragon 875) and will come with a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera. The Mi 11 Pro, the higher spec smartphone in the series is tipped to come with a QHD+ display along with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display details have earlier appeared in a MIUI 12 beta release.