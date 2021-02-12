Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Appears in Hands-On Video With Secondary Display, 120X Zoom and More

Xiaomi recently launched its latest flagship smartphone, the Mi 11 globally, more than a month after the company debuted the Mi 11 in China. Now, reports about a Mi 11 Ultra have started coming up, with live images of the smartphone surfacing online in the most recent update. The images come courtesy of a hands-on video by Filipino YouTuber Tech Buff PH, who has somehow got his hands on the rumoured Mi 11 Ultra smartphone. News18 couldn't confirm the authenticity of the leaks independently.

The leaked Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra shown by Tech Buff PH comes with model number M2102K1G, which was recently certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards and Europes EEC Cryptographic Device Database. The Mi 11 Ultra, as shown in the YouTube video, comes with a massive camera module that houses a triple camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 48-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 48-megapixel periscope lens. Tech Buff PH showed two units in his video - a black colour variant and a white coloured phone. The text on the white module reads "120X Ultra Pixel AI Camera" while the text on the camera module of the black colour option reads "120X, 12-120mm, 1:1.95-4.1." It was not indicated as to why the text is different on the two smartphones, but it is being speculated that it is because one (or perhaps both) these devices are prototypes.

Perhaps the most interesting thing that was shown in the hands-on video was a secondary screen on the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, which is placed within the massive camera bump. The details of this secondary display aren't known yet, but it seemed to be opening almost all apps on the smartphone. Our best guess is that this screen could be used for taking selfies with the rear camera.

As for other primary specifications, the Mi 11 Ultra will come with a 6.8-inch quad-curved OLED display at WQHD+ resolution with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, a 20-megapixel selfie placed within the hole-punch cut out. The display is said to come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and there is IP68 rating for water and dust protection. The battery on the Mi 11 Ultra is a 5,000mAh unit and the speakers on the smartphone are tuned by Harman Kardon.

Further, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is said to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset and will include 67W fast charging - both wires and wireless, along with 10W reverse wireless charging.

Given that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is said to launch after this month, it is quite surprising for the smartphone to pop up in the hands of a YouTuber so soon. Given this development, many rumours about the Mi 11 Ultra are said to surface in the coming days.