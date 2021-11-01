Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Discontinued In India; May Get A Successor Next Year

Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Ultra flagship smartphone is being discontinued in India as there weren’t many takers for Xiaomi’s dual screen flagship smartphone. The Mi 11 Ultra was launched in India back in July this year and is already being discontinued, a report in India Today has said. The smartphone is currently out of stock on the Xiaomi India website, and the report indicates that the Chinese maker has no plans of replenishing the smartphone’s inventory.

The smartphone’s availability in India was dicey from the beginning. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra was launched in the country about three months after its global debut. Back then, Xiaomi had said that the delay was due to circumstances beyond its control. The Mi 11 Ultra was priced at Rs 69,999 in India and came as a competitor to flagship offerings like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, OnePlus 9 Pro, and the likes. The Mi 11 Ultra was Xiaomi’s first true flagship smartphone in India and was already available in the country in limited quantities.

Now, this does not mean that Xiaomi won’t sell any flagship smartphones in India. The company is said to launch the Xiaomi 11T Pro in India soon, and there are reports of a Mi 11 Ultra successor that will come sometime next year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.