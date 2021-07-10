Xiaomi in April this year announced its Mi 11 Ultra smartphone - the company’s flagship offering for the year 2021. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra went on sale in India recently in a very limited rollout. Now, Xiaomi has started rolling out the MIUI 12.5 update for the Mi 11 Ultra in India. The latest software update comes as a minor upgrade for devices running on MIUI 12. The MIUI 12.5 software update has been rolling out to other devices since the past few months, according to reports. The Mi 11 Ultra was one of the first smartphones to get the MIUI 12.5 update. However, since the smartphone has just now started selling in India, Indian users are getting MIUI 12.5 now.

The MIUI 12.5 update for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra comes with build number V12.5.2.0.RKAINXM. This software build is codenamed as a ‘Stable Beta,’ which means that in simpler words, the over-the-air (OTA) update is being rolled out in batches. Hence, it may take some time to reach each and every user in the country. Users of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra in India can check for the update by going into Settings > System > System Updates. Alternatively users can download the link separately via a link. According to the changelog, the MIUI 12.5 update brings system improvements, improvements to Notes, Xiaomi Cloud, and changes to the Status Bar and Notification shade.

The Mi 11 Ultra is comparatively cheaper in India than in other parts of the world. The smartphone is priced at Rs 69,999 in India for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. However, it ships with a 55W charger instead of a 67W unit, which is scheduled to launch separately on July 12 in India.

