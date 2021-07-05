Xiaomi’s ‘Ultra’ flagship smartphone, the Mi 11 Ultra is finally going on sale in India, but in limited quantities. The Mi 11 Ultra was launched back in March but the smartphone has been nearly impossible to get in any markets outside of China. The smartphone sold out instantly in the UK in May and the company had last month said that the India launch is delayed due to circumstances “beyond their control." Now, Xiaomi has announced a limited sale and given out details of how people in India will actually be able to buy a Mi 11 Ultra.

According to the announcement made on the company’s Twitter handle, potential Mi 11 Ultra buyers will have to purchase an “Ultra Gift Card" for Rs 1,999 on the Mi.com website. This Rs 1,999 can later be redeemed against the price of the Mi 11 Ultra and includes some bonuses like two free screen replacements, an additional Mi 11 Ultra F-Code, some Ultra merchandise and a Superfan box, and a Times Prime annual membership. Xiaomi has not said how long the gift cards will be available for, how many phones it will make, or when they’ll ship during this “limited quantity sale."

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra starts at a price of Rs 69,999 in India. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra comes with a 6.81-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM. There is a triple rear camera that includes a 50-megapixel Samsung GN2 sensor, accompanied by a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 ultrawide camera and another 48-megapixel telephoto camera. Click here to read our review of the Mi 11 Ultra.

