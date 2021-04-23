Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X and 11X Pro With 5G, 120Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specs

The Xiaomi Mi 11 series has finally debuted in India that includes the Mi 11 X, Mi 11X Pro and the ultra-premium Mi 11 Ultra. The Pro and Ultra model feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, while the regular Mi 11X carries the Snapdragon 870 SoC. All phone include a triple rear camera setup with a single selfie shooter inside a hole-punch cutout. Notably, the Mi 11 Ultra has a secondary display at the back to allow users to preview selfies. Xiaomi claims that the Ultra model comes with DSLR-equivalent cameras, one of which uses the larger sensor used in a smartphone, period. On the other hand, the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro appear to be a rebranded version of Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro. All three phones are already available in China.

Starting with the Mi 11 Ultra, the smartphone comes with a 6.81-inch AMOLED WQHD+ (3200 x 1440 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. The display panel supports up to 1,700 nits of peak brightness and HDR10+ and Dolby Vision content. There’s also AdaptiveSync technology that adjusts the refresh rate automatically to preserve the phone’s battery. Under the hood, it packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device also comes with IP68 dust and water resistance rating, and Xiaomi claims that Mi 11 Ultra is water-resistant at a maximum depth of up to 1.5 metres.

At the back, the triple rear camera system includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is the first smartphone to use Samsung’s new ISOCELL GN2 sensor that features a large 1.4-micron pixel, which when pixel binning is deployed to combine the data from multiple pixels into one, becomes 2.8-microns for standard photos. The rear cameras also support 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and 120x digital zoom. It also has a 64-point laser focus system. On paper, this should be right up there with what you’d expect from a flagship Android phone in terms of photography, but a lot will depend on how the image processing algorithms. Notably, there’s a secondary 1.1-inch AMOLED touch display on the rear module to allow users to preview photos for selfies. The Mi 11 Ultra carries a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.3 aperture inside the hole-punch cut for selfies. At last, the smartphone carries a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast wireless and wired charging.

In terms of pricing, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra price in India is set at Rs 69,990 for the sole 12GB + 256GB variant, and its availability details are yet to be revealed.

Moving to the Xiaomi Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro, the two look similar to each other in terms of appearance, but with differences in the processor and cameras. Both phones sport a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,300 nits peak brightness. The display panels also have a 92.61 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the vanilla Xiaomi Mi 11X carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor with the Adreno 650 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. On the other hand, the Pro model features the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC with the Adreno 660 GPU, 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Xiaomi Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro come with a triple rear camera setup that adopts a black colour finish. The regular Mi 11X carries a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens with OIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with 119-degree field-of-view, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. The Mi 11X Pro, on the other hand, packs a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor OIS that also features in Mi 10i.

The other cameras are the same as the ones on Mi 11X. At the front, the duo has a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. Other notable options on the Xiaomi Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro include 5G, Wi-Fi 6 (Wi-Fi 6e on Pro), and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro come with a 4,520mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and wired reverse charging at 2.5W.

Coming to the pricing, the Xiaomi Mi 11X price in India starts at Rs 29,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and goes up to Rs 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The Mi 11X Pro carries a price tag of Rs 39,990 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 41,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The regular model will go sale via Xiaomi channels and Amazon on April 27, while the Mi 11X Pro will go on sale from April 24. Customers can choose between Celestial Silver, Cosmic Black, and Frosty White colours.

