Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra to Feature Silicon Oxygen Battery That Offers 10x Charge, Faster Charging

Phone batteries have evolved over time, and today, you can buy smartphones (such as the Samsung Galaxy F62) that features 7,000mAh battery packs. But, while this may be good enough to offer you two days of usage without needing to charge again, what if you could have a smartphone with all the latest features, without needing to charge it for 20 days straight? Xiaomi, which looks set to launch its next generation flagship smartphone, the Mi 11, will seemingly unveil a new battery technology that features silicon-oxygen electrodes, which can hold 10x the charge as standard lithium-ion batteries. On paper, this can massively increase battery capacities, or slim down battery packs to a sliver of what they are today. Additionally, the new standard can also help establish faster charging speeds than what has ever been seen before. All of this will be seen at Xiaomi’s upcoming launch event in China on March 29, when the Mi 11 Ultra will be launched.

According to information posted on Twitter by Xiaomi’s global spokesperson Daniel D, the Mi 11 Ultra will feature a silicon-oxygen electrode battery setup, which is going to set new standard of all kinds. According to Daniel, the new battery tech has helped Xiaomi create thinner batteries with significantly faster charging speeds. This falls in line with rumours that state that Xiaomi will unveil a new, 120W fast charging standard that can juice up a 4,500mAh battery in just 15 minutes. He further states that adding silicon to the anode (the negative electrode) helps make ionisation potential of the battery higher, and hence adds to the mobility of ions in the electrolyte solution in the battery.

In the Mi 11 Ultra, this will be further combined with an oxygen cathode (the positive terminal), which creates the highly mobile silicon-oxygen molecules when the battery is charged. Thanks to the high mobility, the battery in question can reach faster charging speeds than what any lithium ion battery can achieve. Owing to silicon’s higher latent potential charge capacity, the battery can also store higher amounts of charge than lithium ion ones, and as a result, battery makers can create cells with the same capacities seen in phones today with much slimmer sizes.

The Mi 11 Ultra will be unveiled next week, when it will be interesting to see how the silicon-oxygen battery works in real life. Going forward, it will also be interesting to see if this actually turns into an accepted universal battery standard, and how might different OEMs use the benefits of such batteries to various use cases.