Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra With Secondary Screen Coming to India on April 23: Expected Price, Specs & More

Xiaomi’s ultra-flagship smartphone for this year, the Mi 11 Ultra is coming to India on April 23, the company announced today. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra was launched in China on March 29 with a secondary display placed in the camera module and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra was launched alongside the Mi 11 Pro and the Mi 11 Lite 5G in China, but it is not known if the company will launch the Mi 11 Pro and the Mi 11 Lite 5G in India. Xiaomi has not launched the vanilla Mi 11 smartphone in India yet, so it is rather surprising that the company is bringing the top-spec Mi 11 Ultra to India first, but we are not complaining. Read on to find out what’s waiting for you on April 23.

The Mi 11 Ultra comes with a 6.81-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. This is rated at 1,700 nits of brightness and is ready for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision content. The Mi 11 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The Xiaomi Mi 11 has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast wireless and wired charging. There are three cameras at the back—a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 48-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor and a 48-megapixel ultrawide. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is the first smartphone to use Samsung’s new ISOCELL GN2 sensor. This has large 1.4-micron pixels, which when pixel binning is deployed to combine the data from multiple pixels into one, becomes 2.8-microns for standard photos. The Mi 11 Ultra does 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and 120x digital zoom. Take your pick. Mind you, this also has a 64-point laser focus system. On paper, this should be right up there with what you’d expect from a flagship Android phone in terms of photography, but a lot will depend on how the image processing algorithms have been tweaked—and that’s something we’ll know only when we get to experience the phone. That’s not all.

In the world of flagships, we're pushing further.The only #SuperPhone, launching on 23.04.2021.Stay tuned! RT with #Mi11Ultra if you're excited too. pic.twitter.com/sVk73yd0zh — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) April 1, 2021

The camera module also integrates a 1.1-inch AMOLED display sitting next to the camera module, which should be great news for those who tend to take a lot of selfies and can be used for peeking at notifications when the smartphone is placed face down.