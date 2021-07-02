Xiaomi has announced that its flagship Mi 11 Ultra will be soon available to purchase in India; however, customers can pre-book the device now in two ways. The first method is by taking a set of ‘Ultra Challenges’ where Xiaomi will give tasks to complete following which customers would have access to the Mi 11 sale. The second method includes purchasing the ‘ultra gift card’ worth Rs 1,999 that is redeemable at the time of actual sale. Regardless of the two methods, Mi fans will only get access to Mi 11 Ultra’s limited sales. Xiaomi has not clarified the number of units it is selling at first. The exact sale date for the Indian customers also remains unclear. Recently, the Chinese tech company said it is postponing Mi 11 Ultra’s sale in India due to conditions beyond its control.

⚡️ #UltraIsHere ⚡️Yes, the #Superphone is coming to #India. Mi Super-fans, you can be a part of the 1st #SuperFan limited quantity sale in 2 ways. ✌️ Know all about it here: https://t.co/03wphvHj4K RT & spread the word. #Mi11Ultra #1DXOCamera pic.twitter.com/Fmn9B1P4ld — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) July 1, 2021

Currently, the first set of Mi 11 Ultra challenges involves using the hashtag ‘Mi 11 Ultra and Ultra Challenge’ on social media channels. Fans also need to tag Xiaomi India on their post. The other challenges will be announced soon, and customers can find details on the Xiaomi website. On the other hand, customers will get “guaranteed access" to the limited-quantity sale of Mi 11 Ultra by purchasing an “ultra gift card" worth Rs 1,999. Customers purchasing the gift card will also get two free screen replacements worth Rs 4,099, an Ultra merchandise Superfan box, Times Prime annual membership worth Rs 999, and an additional Mi 11 Ultra F-Code for sharing, the company notes. Customers will need to log in to the Mi website to purchase the gift card. Following the purchase, Xiaomi will send an F-code that needs to availed on the day of sale - whenever that happens. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra’s price in India is set at Rs 69,990 for the sole 12GB + 256GB variant. You can check out its full specifications and review on News18 Tech.

