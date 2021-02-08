Xiaomi Mi 11 With 108-Megapixel Main Camera, Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched Globally: Price, Specs and More

Xiaomi has unveiled its flagship Mi 11 for global markets, nearly two months after the phone debuted in China. The Xiaomi Mi first device to commercially come out with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and as expected, the global model also features the same mobile processor. The global variant comes in two storage options, and the packaging includes a 55W GaN charger. Xiaomi has also confirmed that the MIUI 12.5 will rollout to Mi 11 as well as other models such as Mi 10 series, Redmi Note 9 series, and Redmi 9 series.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 global variant's price starts EUR 749 (approx Rs 65,700) for the 8GB + 128GB variant while the 8GB + 256GB model comes with a price tag of EUR 799 (approx Rs ). There's a special region-specific Xiaomi Mi 11 edition as well, but its pricing details remain unclear. The regular Mi 11 comes in its cloud white, horizon blue, and midnight gray. Its India specific availability details remain unclear. In contrast, Xiaomi had launched the smartphone in China at a starting price of CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 45,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB variant, CNY 4,299 (approx Rs 48,300) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, and CNY 4,699 (approx Rs 52,800) for top-end 12GB + 256GB model. The 12GB model is yet to be made available for the global markets.

In terms of features, the global and China variants of Mi 11 are the same. The Xiaomi Mi 11 sports a 6.81-inch Quad-HD+ (3,200x1,440 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch response rate, and 515ppi pixel density. The display panel also supports HDR10+ and has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection that is said to be two times more scratch-resistant than the Gorilla Glass 6. Under the hood, it packs the octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC accompanied by the Adreno 660 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It ships with Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out-of-the-box.

Its triple rear cameras are housed inside a distinct square module that includes the LED flash. The rear camera setup carries a 108-megapixel primary camera with f/1.85 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The 1/1.33-inch primary camera sensor is touted to be 3.7 times bigger than what's available on the iPhone 12 and is claimed to be twice in size of the iPhone 12 Pro Max's primary camera sensor. There's also a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. At the front, there's a 20-megapixel shooter that supports full-HD video recording at 60fps. The primary rear camera on the Mi 11 can shoot 8K resolution videos.

Other features of the smartphone include an in-display fingerprint sensor, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and Infrared (IR). The Mi 11 comes with a 4,600mAh battery that supports Mi TurboCharge 55W wired and 50W wireless charging. There is also 10W wireless reverse charging support. The smartphone can also measure heart rate by just placing the thumb on the in-display fingerprint sensor.