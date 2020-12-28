Xiaomi Mi 11 With 108-Megapixel Primary Camera, Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched: Price, Specs and More

Xiaomi has finally launched the Mi 11 after being a part of the rumour mill for weeks. As previously confirmed by the Chinese smartphone maker, the Mi 11 is the first to feature the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC by Qualcomm. Notably, the new smartphone would ship without a USB charger in the box, similar to Apple's move with the iPhone 12 series. Xiaomi (similar to Apple) has cited environmental reasons to discard the charger from the official packaging. However, users can opt to buy the bundle version of the Mi 11 that includes the 55W GaN charger at no additional cost. Additionally, the company has not unveiled the Mi 11 Pro, as speculated by several reports over the last few weeks.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 will be available to pre-order in China at CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 45,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB variant, CNY 4,299 (approx Rs 48,300) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, and CNY 4,699 (approx Rs 52,800) for top-end 12GB + 256GB model. Customers in China can pre-book the phone starting today via official Xiaomi offline and online retailers with open sales to take place from January 1, 2021. Its colour options include Khaki, Smoke Purple, Black, White, and Blue. There's also a special Mi 11 variant signed by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun. Xiaomi is yet to announce its global availability details.

In terms of specifications, the Mi 11 comes with a 6.81-inch Quad-HD+ (3,200x1,440 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch response rate, and 515ppi pixel density. The display panel also supports HDR10+ and has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection that is said to be two times more scratch-resistant than the Gorilla Glass 6. Under the hood, it packs the octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC accompanied by the Adreno 660 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It ships with Android 11-based MIUI 12 out-of-the-box.

Its triple rear cameras are housed inside a distinct square module that includes the LED flash. The rear camera setup carries a 108-megapixel primary camera with f/1.85 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The 1/1.33-inch primary camera sensor is touted to be 3.7 times bigger than what's available on the iPhone 12 and is claimed to be twice in size of the iPhone 12 Pro Max's primary camera sensor. There's also a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. At the front, there's a 20-megapixel shooter that supports full-HD video recording at 60fps. The primary rear camera on the Mi 11 can shoot 8K resolution videos.

Other features of the smartphone include an in-display fingerprint sensor, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and Infrared (IR). The Mi 11 comes with a 4,600mAh battery that supports Mi TurboCharge 55W wired and 50W wireless charging. There is also 10W wireless reverse charging support.