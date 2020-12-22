Xiaomi Mi 11 With Snapdragon 888 SoC to Launch on December 28: All You Need to Know

The Mi 11 series by Xiaomi will launch on December 28, the Chinese smartphone maker announced today on Weibo. Previously, Xiaomi had revealed that the upcoming smartphone lineup would be one of the first to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The series is expected to include the vanilla Mi 11 along with Mi 11 Pro. Both phones may feature similar design aesthetics, including a curved display and a glass back.

As per the Weibo post, the Mi 11 series will launch in China at 7:30 PM CST Asia (5 PM IST) on December 28. Although Xiaomi has not shared any details over its global availability, the smartphones may only launch in international markets including India early next year. Notably, Xiaomi today announced the launch of a new Mi 10-series smartphone with a 108-megapixel camera in India on January 5, 2021.

The Chinese tech giant is also yet to reveal its notable features as it typically does before the launch, rumour mills have already tipped some of its key specifications. Earlier this month, a notable tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station indicated that the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro would pack a 4,780mAh and 4,970mAh battery, respectively. Both the smartphones are rumoured to support up to 55W fast-charging solution. The phones will reportedly use dual-cell charging technology was most recently seen on the OnePlus 8T.

Other rumours associated with the Xiaomi Mi 11 series include an AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a triple rear camera setup. The vanilla Mi 11 is said to house a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 5-megapixel telephoto camera. Whereas, the Pro variant is tipped to pack a 50-megapixel primary sensor, accompanied by a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 48-megapixel telephoto shooter. Another report suggests that the Xiaomi Mi 11 would carry a price tag between CNY 3,999 and 4,499 that is roughly Rs 45,100 and Rs 50,700. The Pro model is tipped to be priced between CNY 5,299 and 5,499 (approx Rs 60,000 and Rs 62,000).

Additionally, a latest Geekbench listing suggests that the a Xiaomi phone with model number Xiaomi M2011K2C (rumoured to be Mi 11) carries 12GB RAM.