Xiaomi Mi 11's Storage Options and Prices Leaked Ahead of December 28 Launch

The Mi 11's alleged pricing and storage details have surfaced online ahead of its December 28 launch in China. Previously, Xiaomi had revealed that the upcoming smartphone lineup would be one of the first to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The series is expected to include the vanilla Mi 11 along with Mi 11 Pro. Both phones may feature similar design aesthetics, including a curved display and a glass back.

According to a report by Phone Talks citing a Weibo post, the vanilla Mi 11 would arrive in three storage models. The phone is said to carry a price tag of CNY 4,500 which is roughly Rs 50,700 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM + 256GB variant could be available at CNY 4,800 (approx Rs 54,000). The top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is said to cost CNY 5,200 (approx Rs 58,600). To recall, the vanilla Mi 10 price in India starts at Rs 44,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB option and goes up to Rs 49,999 for the top 8GB + 256GB model. Previously, a report had suggested the Mi 11 Pro would be priced between CNY 5,299 and 5,499 (approx Rs 60,000 and Rs 62,000). As Xiaomi has not revealed the pricing details of the upcoming smartphones, readers should take the above information with a pinch of salt.

Other rumours associated with the Xiaomi Mi 11 series include an AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a triple rear camera setup. The vanilla Mi 11 is said to house a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 5-megapixel telephoto camera. On the other hand, the Pro variant is tipped to pack a 50-megapixel primary sensor, accompanied by a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 48-megapixel telephoto shooter. Earlier this month, a notable tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station indicated that the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro would pack a 4,780mAh and 4,970mAh battery, respectively. Both the smartphones are rumoured to support up to 55W fast-charging solution.

Recently, Geekbench listing suggested that a Xiaomi phone with model number Xiaomi M2011K2C (rumoured to be Mi 11) carries 12GB RAM.