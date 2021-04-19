Xiaomi Mi 11X Series India Prices Leaked Ahead of April 23 Launch, Will Compete Against OnePlus 9R

The Xiaomi Mi 11X series is set to debut in India on April 23 alongside the Mi 11 Ultra. Ahead of the official launch, a tipster has shared the alleged India-specific pricing of Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro that rumoured to be rebranded versions of Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro Plus, respectively. According to tipster Debayan Roy aka @Gadgetsdata on Twitter, the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro will come in two storage models. The price of the regular model is said to start at Rs 29,990 for the base 8GB + 128GB model and go up to Rs 31,990 for the 8GB RAM + 258GB option. The Mi 11X Pro is reported to come in the same storage options, priced at Rs 36,990 and Rs 38,990. The alleged prices show that Xiaomi will hope to take on OnePlus and Vivo with their latest OnePlus 9R and Vivo X60 series.

As mentioned, the new Mi 11X series is believed to be a rehashed version of the Redmi K40 series that is currently available in China. It appears that Xiaomi may not launch the regular Mi 11 that debuted in China in December 2020. If the rumours are accurate, we can expect the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro to feature a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED screen with 1300 nits peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. The two may also carry a 4,250mAh battery that supports fast charging at 33W. For selfies and video calling, both Xiaomi Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro could feature a 20-megapixel selfie camera alongside a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 6, and IR Blaster. As expected, the processor may come from Qualcomm (Snapdragon 888) that also powers Mi 11 Ultra.

At the moment, the vanilla Vivo X60 that features Snapdragon 870 is priced in India at Rs 37,990 while the OnePlus 9R (with the same processor) costs Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It will be interesting to see how Xiaomi will price the upcoming smartphones in the highly competitive mid-budget segment.

