Xiaomi Mi 11X To Go On Sale Today Alongside Mi QLED TV 75: Check Prices, Specifications and More

Xiaomi launched its Mi 11 series in India last week, alongside the Mi QLED TV 75 smart TV. Today, the Xiaomi Mi 11X and the Mi QLED TV 75 will go on sale for the first time on the company’s website. The Mi 11X is the company’s entry-level flagship device, while the Mi QLED TV 75 is the company’s flagship television set. The Mi 11X is priced at Rs 29,999 onwards for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, Rs 31,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The smartphone comes in three colour options - Celestial Silver, Cosmic Black, and Frosty White, while the Mi QLED TV 75 comes a single Grey colour. Both the products will go on sale via Mi.com at 12PM IST.

Mi 11X Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 11X comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. In terms of optics, the Mi 11X comes with a triple rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX582 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the Mi 11X comes with a 20-megapixel selfie snapper. There is a 4,250mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and 2.5W wired reverse charging.

Mi QLED TV 75 Specifications

The Mi QLED TV 75 comes with a 75-inch QLED display with a 97 percent screen-to-body ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The TV comes with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR 10, and HLG. It is equipped with 30W speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD formats. The Mi QLED TV 75 runs on Android 10 with access to both stock Android TV interface, as well as Xiaomi’s PatchWall UI. Under the hood, the Mi QLED TV 75 comes with a quad core 64-bit A55 processor, paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There is in-built Chromecast as well as access to Google Assistant.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here