Xiaomi Mi 4th Anniversary Sale: Deals on Mi TV 4, Redmi Y2 And More
The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 comes at a starting price of Rs 9,999. The base model, which offers 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage is priced at Rs 9,999 and the 4GB RAM with the 64GB internal storage variant costs Rs 12,999.
Xiaomi Mi 4th Anniversary Sale: Deals on Mi TV 4, Redmi Y2 And More (image: News18.com)
Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is all set to go on sale today at 2pm on Mi.com. The base model, which offers 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage is priced at Rs 9,999 and the 4GB RAM with the 64GB internal storage variant costs Rs 12,999. Apart from the Redmi Y2, the company's Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A smart televisions will also be up for sale at 12pm, on Mi.com. Xiaomi is also giving SBI Credit card holders a flat discount of Rs 500 on a minimum transaction set at Rs 7,500, Rs 500 cashback for Paytm users on a minimum transaction of Rs 8,999, and 25 percent cash back for MobiKwik users.
As per the Mi4You website, there will be a “Rs 4 Flash sale”, “12 PM Blockbusters”, “Blink and Miss Deals”, “Mi Anniversary Specials”, and “Grab Coupons. The company has also come with a game called the “Find the Hidden 4’s” which will be available as a mobile-only game and can be found on the ‘Mi Store’ app. The game will involve finding the digit “4” in a given scenario. Users will have a “chance to win Mi Mix 2, Redmi Y2 and other exciting prices”, as per the company.
Rs 4 Flash Sale
According to Xiaomi, this sale will have products like Mi LED Smart TV 4 with a 55-inch screen for just Rs 4 instead of retail price of Rs 44,999. Other products that will be a part of this sale are the Mi Body Composition Scale, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y1, Redmi Y2 and Xiaomi Mi Band 2.
Blink and Miss Deals
The company is also set to offer bundled deals at 6 PM on the days of the sale. According to the website, the Mi Body Composition Scale and the Mi Band 2 together can be had for Rs 1,999 instead of the combined retail price of Rs 3,798. Similarly, the Redmi Note 5 and the Mi VR Play 2 together are available for Rs 9,999 instead of Rs 11,298. Other offers include the Mi Air Purifier 2 with a filter for Rs 8,999 instead of the retail price of Rs 11,498. Xiaomi will be offering many more bundled deals as per the website.
Anniversary Specials
Xiaomi would be putting its Mi LED Smart TV 4, and Redmi Note 5 Pro on sale for the three days from 12 PM. The company is also set to offer “priority access for Reward Mi Members” during the period the sale which can then be redeemed later as tokens for products or discount coupons. To add to this, the company will offer the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 at a discount of Rs 1,000 for 14,999, Travel bad at Rs 1,899 with a discount of Rs 100. Similarly, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will get a discount of Rs 2,000 along with many more offers.
Grab Coupons
Users will get a chance to grab coupons on the days of the sale at 10 AM so as to redeem these coupons later for an added discount.
