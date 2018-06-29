Xiaomi Mi 6X Hatsune Miku Limited Edition Smartphone Launched: Price, Specifications And More

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has launched Hatsune Miku edition of the Mi 6X in China. The device comes with a character inscription at the back of the phone and a gift box that includes things like a personalised 10000mAh power bank. The Mi 6X Hatsune Miku Limited Edition will be available only in 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It is priced at 2099 Yuan (approx $315 / Rs 21,700) while the standard variant with the same configuration costs 1799 Yuan. The device was accidentally listed on Mi.com revealing complete details of this special edition smartphone. Xiaomi initially launched a Hatsune Miku edition for the Redmi Note 4X last year.While the Mi 6X was originally launched Black, Blue, Red, Gold, and Rose Gold colour options, the Mi 6X Hatsune Miku Limited Edition comes in Green colour. The Mi 6X sports a 5.99-inch display with a FUll HD+ resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC of which, four cores are clocked at 2.2GHz while the other four are clocked at 1.8GHz. It comes with three memory options with 4GB/ 64GB, 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB storage options, all with an LPDDRX 4X RAM. Xiaomi has used a 3010 mAh battery on the Mi 6X that also supports Quick Charge 3.0.The optics on the Mi 6X include a dual camera setup at the back with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 sensor with f/1.75 aperture and another 20-megapixel lens coupled together in the setup. At the front, the Mi 6X comes with a 20-megapixel camera which uses a Sony IM376 sensor.