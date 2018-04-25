English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Mi 6X (Mi A2) Launched With Dual Camera Setup, Snapdragon 660 SoC
Xiaomi has launched the Mi 6X in China today, which is expected to make its way to India in the form of the Mi A2.
Xiaomi Mi 6X/ Mi A2 has been launched in China (Image: Xiaomi)
Xiaomi has launched a new mid-range smartphone for its Chinese market today by the name of Mi 6X. The device comes as a successor to the Mi 5X smartphone by Xiaomi which was launched last year. It is believed that Xiaomi will also introduce the Mi 6X in India following its launch in China. The smartphone, however, is expected to carry a different name to India and i.e. Mi A2. To recall, the Mi A1 by Xiaomi was the first smartphone by the company to feature a stock Android operating system in India. As of now, the Mi 6X/ Mi A2 comes with a 6-inch display with a Full HD+ (2160x1080 pixels) resolution as a highlight. The Mi 6X will be available in China in Blue, Rose Gold, Red, Gold and Black colour variants. Xiaomi has priced the base variant of the Mi 6X (4GB/ 64GB) at Yuan 1599 (~Rs 16,000). The Mi 6X with a 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost Yuan 1799 (~Rs 18,999), while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option will cost Yuan 1999 (~Rs 21,100).
Xiaomi Mi 6X Specifications
The Mi 6X comes in a metal unibody and sports a 5.99-inch display with a FUll HD+ resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC of which, four cores are clocked at 2.2GHz while the other four are clocked at 1.8GHz. It comes with three memory options with 4GB/ 64GB, 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB storage options, all with an LPDDRX 4X RAM. Xiaomi has used a 3010 mAh battery on the Mi 6X that also supports Quick Charge 3.0.
The optics on the Mi 6X include a dual camera setup at the back with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 sensor with f/1.75 aperture and another 20-megapixel lens coupled together in the setup. At the front, the Mi 6X comes with a 20-megapixel camera which uses a Sony IM376 sensor.
The Xiaomi Mi 6X is expected to be introduced in India as the step-up variant to the Mi A1, as the Mi A2. If the legacy of the phone is followed like last year, Xiaomi is expected to bring the device to India as a stock Android smartphone, instead of using its own custom MIUI on the smartphone.
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
