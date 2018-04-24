Xiaomi Mi 6X (Mi A2) Official Teaser Leaked Ahead of April 25 Launch

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is planning to launch its latest device Mi 6X in China on April 25 with dual rear cameras and Face Unlock feature. There have been multiple reports of Mi 6X to have Snapdragon 626 or Helio P60 or Snapdragon 660 chipset. Earlier a retail box image posted on Slashleaks has confirmed the Xiaomi Mi 6X will have Snapdragon 660 chipset. The leaks so far suggest that the device will be available in three storage variants, a base model with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage, and a 6GB RAM variant with an option for either 64GB or 128GB storage. And now on YouTube, the teaser Ad for the Xiaomi Mi 6X has leaked ahead of the launch. Watch the teaser below.The video confirms that the Mi 6X will feature a dual rear camera setup aligned vertically on the top left corner just like the iPhone X. The rear side of the phone in the video showed the presence of a fingerprint scanner. The phone is expected to feature a dual lens setup with one 12 megapixel unit and the other 20megapixel module. Both sensors are expected to come with an aperture of f/1.8 to make it a better lowlight camera. As for software, the Mi 6X will most likely run MIUI 9, while the Xiaomi Mi A2 will run Android One, both based on top of Android 8.1 Oreo.