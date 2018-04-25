Xiaomi Mi 6X (Mi A2) vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) vs Nokia 6 (2018): Rs 15-20K Range Rivals

Xiaomi has launched its latest mid-range smartphone in China as the Mi 6X. To recall, the predecessor to the Mi 6X, called the Mi 5X, was introduced in India by the company as Mi A1. The Mi A1 was the first ever smartphone by Xiaomi that ran a stock Android operating system. Building on the same lines, Xiaomi is expected to bring the Mi 6X in the country as the successor to the Mi A1. If that happens, the smartphone will compete against some strong contenders from other manufacturers in its price range, the latest on of them being the Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1). To have a glimpse on what the Mi 6X and its competitors have to offer in th ebudget of Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000, here is a comparison of the latest smartphones in this range.The Mi 6X comes in a metal unibody and sports a 5.99-inch display with a FUll HD+ resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC of which, four cores are clocked at 2.2GHz while the other four are clocked at 1.8GHz. It comes with three memory options with 4GB/ 64GB, 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB storage options, all with an LPDDRX 4X RAM. Xiaomi has used a 3010 mAh battery on the Mi 6X that also supports Quick Charge 3.0.The optics on the Mi 6X include a dual camera setup at the back with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 sensor with f/1.75 aperture and another 20-megapixel lens coupled together in the setup. At the front, the Mi 6X comes with a 20-megapixel camera which uses a Sony IM376 sensor.The Xiaomi Mi 6X is expected to be introduced in India as the step-up variant to the Mi A1, as the Mi A2. If the legacy of the phone is followed like last year, Xiaomi is expected to bring the device to India as a stock Android smartphone, instead of using its own custom MIUI on the smartphone.The Zenfone Max Pro sports a 6-inch Full HD display with a and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with eight Kryo 260 cores and comes in two memory variants. It runs the latest Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and comes as the first offering by Asus to run a stock Android.As for its optics, the Zenfone Max Pro (M1) sports a dual camera setup at the back that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth effect. The camera also comes with LED flash and features like PDAF. AT the front, the Zenfone Max Pro comes with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with Softlight LED.The Zenfone Max Pro is backed by a massive 5000 mAh battery.Nokia 6 (2018) sports a 5.5-inch IPS Full HD display with a 1080x1920 pixel resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC and carries a 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and 32GB/ 64GB internal storage options, further expandable up to 128GB using external microSD. It runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box.In terms of optics, the Nokia 6 (2018) features a 16-megapixel primary camera with a f/2.0 aperture and coupled with dual-tone LED flash and PDAF. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with a similar aperture and an 84-degree wide-angle lens. Nokia 6 (2018) will also feature HMD Global’s proprietary ‘Bothie effect’ which was first featured in the Nokia 8, powered by the company’s Dual-Sight technology.Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual-Nano SIM (hybrid) support along with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Nokia 6 (2018) will draw its juice from a 3000 mAh battery that also supports fast charging. Dimensions of the smartphone stand at 148.8x75.8x8.6mm and it weighs 172 grams.