Xiaomi Mi 6X (Mi A2) vs Mi 5X (Mi A1): Here is What's New by Xiaomi

Xiaomi has unveiled the successor to its Mi 5X which debuted in China last year as the all-new Mi 6X. As the company brought the Mi 5X to India in the form of Mi A1, Xiaomi's first stock Android device in the country with a dual camera setup, it is expected that the Mi 6X will follow the suit and will be introduced in India as the Mi A2. If so, Xiaomi will have another mid-range device in its portfolio in India that would boast of a stock Android operating system as opposed to Xiaomi's own MIUI custom OS.Just like the Mi 5X, the 6X boasts of a dual camera setup at the back. Apart from this, what all are the upgrades that the new Xiaomi device carries over its predecessor? Let's found out in this comparison.Following the industry trend, Xiaomi has upped the ante in its 'Mi' series by going for a near bezel-less display on its latest device. As opposed to the Mi 5X which carried optimum bezels on both the top and the bottom, the Mi 6X comes with very less bezels. To make this possible, Xiaomi has replaced the capacitive touch keys on the Mi 5X to on-screen touch keys on the Mi 6X. The top bezel has also been shortened to optimise the display size. The result is a larger, 5.99-inch display as opposed to the 5.5-inch display on the Mi 5X.At the back, the dual camera setup on the Mi 5X has now been re-positioned. While the Mi 5X sported a horizontal dual camera setup, the setup on the Mi 6X has been aligned vertically and has been positioned on the top left of the device. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the middle. The Mi 6X looks more like the Redmi Note 5 Pro from its back than the earlier Mi 5X.Xiaomi has also upgraded the performance factors on the Mi 6X. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, a more powerful chipset as compared to the Snapdragon 625, the one powering Xiaomi Mi 5X. The RAM options on the Mi 6X include both a 4GB RAM and a 6GB RAM variant along with storage options of 64GB and 128GB. In India, the only one option available of the Mi A1 comes with a 4GB RAM and a 64GB internal storage.While the Mi 5X is backed by a 3080 mAh battery, Xiaomi has somehow reduced the battery capacity on the Mi 6X to only 3010 mAh.It seems like Xiaomi has focussed much on the optics on the Mi 6X. The smartphone carries upgrades over the Mi 5X's camera on both the back and the front. While the Mi 5X primary camera comprises of two 12-megapixel sensors, Xiaomi has used one 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 sensor with f/1.75 aperture and another 20-megapixel lens coupled together on the Mi 6X.At the front, the Mi 6X comes with a 20-megapixel camera which uses a Sony IM376 sensor. The Mi 5X was limited to a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies.It is expected that Xiaomi will bring the Mi 6X in India in the latter half of the year. If so, the smartphone might come as another stock Android options for the Indian buyers to choose from.