2-min read

Xiaomi Mi 6X vs Nokia X6: Which One Should You Wait For?

Here is a comparison between two smartphones that are yet to make their way to India but when they do, will be competing with one another at their price points.

News18.com

Updated:April 27, 2018, 1:39 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi 6X vs Nokia X6. (Image: News18.com)
Xiaomi brought the successor to its Mi 5X in China earlier this week as the all-new Mi 6X. To recall, the Mi 5X was introduced in India as the Mi A1, Xiaomi's first smartphone offering in India with a dual camera setup and a stock Android operating system. After the launch of the Mi 6X, it is expected that the smartphone will reach the Indian market as the next-in-line for the Mi A1, probably termed as the Mi A2. If so, this will only be the second smartphone by the company with a stock Google OS experience.

In parallel, HMD Global is also set to introduce a new smartphone in the Chinese market in the form of the Nokia X6. Though the Nokia X6 has not been unveiled till now, it is expected to launch on April 27 only. Already leaked specifications and renders of the smartphone on the Internet reveal almost all the information about the upcoming Nokia X6. If the reports turn out to be true, the Nokia X6 will be a straight-up competition for the Mi 6X at its price point.

In case both the devices make their way to India, here is what they will offer to the buyers and how they will compete against each other.

Also read: iPhone 8 Plus Product Red Review: You Won't Mind Paying Rs 67,490 For A Cause And A Red Hot iPhone

Xiaomi Mi 6X (Mi A2) Specifications

Xiaomi Mi 6X, Xiaomi Mi A2, Xiaomi Mi 6X Launch, Xiaomi Mi 6X Price, Xiaomi Mi 6X Specifications, Xiaomi Mi 6X Features, Xiaomi Mi A2 Price, Xiaomi Mi A2 Specifications, Xiaomi Mi A2 Features, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, Technology News Xiaomi Mi 6X. (Image: Xiaomi)

The Mi 6X comes in a metal unibody and sports a 5.99-inch display with a FUll HD+ resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC of which, four cores are clocked at 2.2GHz while the other four are clocked at 1.8GHz. It comes with three memory options with 4GB/ 64GB, 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB storage options, all with an LPDDRX 4X RAM. Xiaomi has used a 3010 mAh battery on the Mi 6X that also supports Quick Charge 3.0.

The optics on the Mi 6X include a dual camera setup at the back with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 sensor with f/1.75 aperture and another 20-megapixel lens coupled together in the setup. At the front, the Mi 6X comes with a 20-megapixel camera which uses a Sony IM376 sensor.

Nokia X6 Specifications

HMD Global, Nokia X6, Nokia X6 Launch, Nokia X6 Price, Nokia X6 Specifications, Nokia X6 Features, Nokia X6 Leaks, Nokia X6 Processor, Nokia X6 Camera, Snapdragon 636, technology News Nokia X6. (Image: Weibo)

A recent post on Weibo claims that the Nokia X6 will carry a 5.8-inch Full-HD+ display with a 2280x1080 pixels resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is expected to be available in two different variants including one powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC and another by A MediaTek P60 soc. The base variant of the Nokia smartphone will carry a 4GB RAM with 64GB of inbuilt storage. It will run the latest Android 8.1 Oreo operating system.

The display used on the Nokia X6 is in such a way that the smartphone will come with negligible bezels. At the back, the Nokia X6 will sport a dual camera setup and an LED Flash just below it. The overall design of the back of the Nokia X6 seems to be similar to the Nokia 7 Plus. As for its optics, the Nokia X6 is expected to feature a dual camera setup with Carl Zeiss optics used in its two 12-megapixel lenses.

Watch: Apple iPhone 8 Product Red | The Hot Red iPhone at Rs 67,490 | Feature


 

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
