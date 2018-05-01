English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Mi 7 Leak Suggests May 23 Launch: Expected Specifications, Features And More
Xiaomi Mi 7 might be on the cards as an upcoming smartphone by Xiaomi.
Xiaomi Mi 7 has been hinted at in a recent poster on Weibo. Representative Image. (Image: Xiaomi)
After Xiaomi's recent launch of the Mi 6X in China, the company looks ready to bring yet another device in its home market. As per a recent poster on Weibo, Xiaomi might be launching the successor to its Mi 6 soon, and as can be guessed will name the device Mi 7. The poster also reveals a launch date of May 23 for the new Xiaomi smartphone. It is worth noting that the Xiaomi Mi 6, launched last year in China alongside the Mi Mix 2, did not make its way to India. Xiaomi instead, brought the Mi Mix 2 to India back in October last year.
Xiaomi, however, has not revealed anything about the upcoming smartphone to this date. As per reports on the Internet and guessing from the firepower on the Mi 6, the Mi 7 is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and might carry an 8GB RAM. As per recent technological advancements by Xiaomi, the Mi 7 might also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and an iPhone X like notch display. The device is expected to come with a 5.65-inches display with a Full HD+ resolution. It might sport a 16-megapixel dual camera setup at the back and might be backed by a 4,000 mAh battery. The Mi 7 might also feature 3D facial recognition and wireless charging support.
Xiaomi Mi 7 Leaked Poster on Weibo.
Also read: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 To Launch Soon; Release Date, Specs And Price
Recently, Xiaomi also launched a mid-range device in China as the Mi 6X. The latest smartphone by Xiaomi comes as the successor to its Mi 5X, which was introduced in India as the Mi A1. If Xiaomi follows its last year's launch pattern in India, the Mi 6X might also make its way to India as the Mi A2. If so, this would be the second smartphone offering by Xiaomi in India to sport a stock Android operating system.
Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Review: Best Bang For Your Buck at Rs 13,999
Also Watch
Xiaomi, however, has not revealed anything about the upcoming smartphone to this date. As per reports on the Internet and guessing from the firepower on the Mi 6, the Mi 7 is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and might carry an 8GB RAM. As per recent technological advancements by Xiaomi, the Mi 7 might also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and an iPhone X like notch display. The device is expected to come with a 5.65-inches display with a Full HD+ resolution. It might sport a 16-megapixel dual camera setup at the back and might be backed by a 4,000 mAh battery. The Mi 7 might also feature 3D facial recognition and wireless charging support.
Xiaomi Mi 7 Leaked Poster on Weibo.
Also read: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 To Launch Soon; Release Date, Specs And Price
Recently, Xiaomi also launched a mid-range device in China as the Mi 6X. The latest smartphone by Xiaomi comes as the successor to its Mi 5X, which was introduced in India as the Mi A1. If Xiaomi follows its last year's launch pattern in India, the Mi 6X might also make its way to India as the Mi A2. If so, this would be the second smartphone offering by Xiaomi in India to sport a stock Android operating system.
Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Review: Best Bang For Your Buck at Rs 13,999
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Monday 30 April , 2018
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
Thursday 26 April , 2018 How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Monday 30 April , 2018 Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 2018 Ford Endeavour SUV Spied Completely Undisguised with Visual Changes
- Top 5 Motorcycles in India With Mileage Over 90 Kmpl - Hero Splendor, Bajaj CT100 and More
- Irrfan Khan Is a Strong Man, Send Him Love and Prayers: Arunoday Singh
- Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: 5 Times the Actress' Airport Style Gave Us Major Fashion Goals
- CWG Champion Vinesh Phogat Wants Medal And History in 2020 Olympics