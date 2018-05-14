English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Xiaomi Mi 7 Lite, Redmi S3, Redmi Note 6, Mi Mix 3S And More Listed For Near-Future Launches

Xiaomi might be bringing a hoard of smartphone offerings to its European market soon.

News18.com

Updated:May 14, 2018, 3:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Xiaomi Mi 7 Lite, Redmi S3, Redmi Note 6, Mi Mix 3S And More Listed For Near-Future Launches
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S. Representative Image. (Image: Sarthak Dogra/ News18.com)
Xiaomi aims to expand its presence in Europe and a recently leaked list of upcoming smartphones by the Chinese major confirms that. A recent report by Euroasian Economic Commission has surfaced online that hints at several Xiaomi smartphones which are set to launch in the European market soon. The report lists a number of smartphones including the company's flagship offering - Xiaomi Mi 7. In addition, the company is expected to bring out Mi 7 Lite, a variant in the Redmi 6 series, Redmi A series, Redmi S series and more.

A recent online report indicates that a list has been put up by the EEC which mentions these yet-to-be-announced Xiaomi smartphones. In addition to the unreleased smartphones, the list also mentions smartphones like the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and the Redmi S2. The list, filed on May 11, 2018, is valid up to December 31, 2023, and hence many of the smartphones listed under it are expected to have a launch date other than that of the year 2018.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy J4, Galaxy J6 Specifications Leaked Online; to Come With Galaxy S9 Like Infinity Display

The EEC list highlights the Mi S1, Mi S2, Mi S3 and Redmi S1 and Redmi S3 under Xiaomi's Mi S-series of smartphones. Xiaomi is also supposed to bring out its next flagship in the Mi Mix line up in the form of Mi Mix 3S as indicated by the report. In addition, Xiaomi smartphones including Redmi A1, Redmi A2, Redmi Note 6, Redmi Note 6A, Redmi Note 6A Prime, Redmi Note 6 Prime, Redmi 6 Plus, and Redmi 6A Plus are also listed in the ECC filing.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Xiaomi's Signature Redefined


 

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections

How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections

Recommended For You