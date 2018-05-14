English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Powered by
Xiaomi Mi 7 Lite, Redmi S3, Redmi Note 6, Mi Mix 3S And More Listed For Near-Future Launches
Xiaomi might be bringing a hoard of smartphone offerings to its European market soon.
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S. Representative Image. (Image: Sarthak Dogra/ News18.com)
Xiaomi aims to expand its presence in Europe and a recently leaked list of upcoming smartphones by the Chinese major confirms that. A recent report by Euroasian Economic Commission has surfaced online that hints at several Xiaomi smartphones which are set to launch in the European market soon. The report lists a number of smartphones including the company's flagship offering - Xiaomi Mi 7. In addition, the company is expected to bring out Mi 7 Lite, a variant in the Redmi 6 series, Redmi A series, Redmi S series and more.
A recent online report indicates that a list has been put up by the EEC which mentions these yet-to-be-announced Xiaomi smartphones. In addition to the unreleased smartphones, the list also mentions smartphones like the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and the Redmi S2. The list, filed on May 11, 2018, is valid up to December 31, 2023, and hence many of the smartphones listed under it are expected to have a launch date other than that of the year 2018.
Also read: Samsung Galaxy J4, Galaxy J6 Specifications Leaked Online; to Come With Galaxy S9 Like Infinity Display
The EEC list highlights the Mi S1, Mi S2, Mi S3 and Redmi S1 and Redmi S3 under Xiaomi's Mi S-series of smartphones. Xiaomi is also supposed to bring out its next flagship in the Mi Mix line up in the form of Mi Mix 3S as indicated by the report. In addition, Xiaomi smartphones including Redmi A1, Redmi A2, Redmi Note 6, Redmi Note 6A, Redmi Note 6A Prime, Redmi Note 6 Prime, Redmi 6 Plus, and Redmi 6A Plus are also listed in the ECC filing.
Watch: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Xiaomi's Signature Redefined
Also Watch
A recent online report indicates that a list has been put up by the EEC which mentions these yet-to-be-announced Xiaomi smartphones. In addition to the unreleased smartphones, the list also mentions smartphones like the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and the Redmi S2. The list, filed on May 11, 2018, is valid up to December 31, 2023, and hence many of the smartphones listed under it are expected to have a launch date other than that of the year 2018.
Also read: Samsung Galaxy J4, Galaxy J6 Specifications Leaked Online; to Come With Galaxy S9 Like Infinity Display
The EEC list highlights the Mi S1, Mi S2, Mi S3 and Redmi S1 and Redmi S3 under Xiaomi's Mi S-series of smartphones. Xiaomi is also supposed to bring out its next flagship in the Mi Mix line up in the form of Mi Mix 3S as indicated by the report. In addition, Xiaomi smartphones including Redmi A1, Redmi A2, Redmi Note 6, Redmi Note 6A, Redmi Note 6A Prime, Redmi Note 6 Prime, Redmi 6 Plus, and Redmi 6A Plus are also listed in the ECC filing.
Watch: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Xiaomi's Signature Redefined
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 : All You Need to Know
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 : All You Need to Know
Saturday 12 May , 2018 Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- County Round-up: Aaron, Ishant Star; Pujara's Poor Run Continues
- IPL 2018: Trent Boult in High Spirits Despite Delhi No Show
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Sparkles and Shines In a Rami Kadi Couture
- IPL 2018: Punjab Aim to Return to Winning Ways Against Bangalore
- Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son