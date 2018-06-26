Xiaomi Mi 8 Series Sold 1 Million Devices in Eighteen Days

Sharing some amazing news.



Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi launched the Mi 8, smaller Mi 8 SE, and premium Mi 8 Explorer Edition last month in China. Now, just 18 days after its availability, Xiaomi’s global spokesperson Donovan Sung has confirmed that the Mi 8 series has now sold over 1 million units in just 18 days. Unlike OnePlus which saw its latest flagship sell the same number of units in 22 days.Xiaomi Mi 8 is available at CNY 2,699 for the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage version. The 128GB storage option is priced at CNY 2,999, while the most expensive 256GB version is prices at CNY 3,299. The Mi 8 Explorer Edition has only one variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which is priced at CNY3,799. While, Xiaomi Mi 8 SE is a smaller variant of Mi 8 with stripped-down specifications. The Xiaomi Mi 8 SE is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs 18,900) for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant, and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 21,100) for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant.As for its specifications, the Xiaomi Mi 8 sports a 6.21-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display by Samsung that comes with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio and a 2248X1080 pixels resolution. The Mi 8 is also the first smartphone by Xiaomi to come with a notch display which can also be hidden by the user. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and carries a 6GB RAM and three different storage options, 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. The Mi 8 comes with a USB Type-C port and a Dual GPS support, binding together the L1 frequency with L5 frequency used in the aeronautical industry.In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Mi 8 carries a dual camera setup at the back with two 12-megapixel sensors with f/1.8 and f/2.4 aperture, the former being a Sony IMX363 sensor and the latter being a Samsung S5K3M3 telephoto sensor. At the front, the device houses a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture and offers features like AI portrait selfies and AI Beautitfy.Security options on the Mi 8 include 3D Face detection and a fingerprint sensor. The Mi 8 Explorer Edition comes with a Vivo X21 like in-display fingerprint sensor and also a see through back panel.While, the Mi 8 SE features a 5.8-inches AMOLED display and just like the Xiaomi Mi 8, the Mi 8 SE also has a notch on the front. The device it is powered by the 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 710 processor and houses 3120mAh battery. The device will come in two variants 4GB RAM + 64GB storage or 6GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. In terms of optics the Mi 8 SE sports a 12MP+5MP dual camera setup on the back. The camera features include f/1.9 aperture, Bokeh mode, Portrait mode, monochrome temp flash, HDR adjustment. At the front, there is a 20-megapixel shooter with AI background bokeh. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, MIMO, GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, VoLTE, and USB Type-C support.