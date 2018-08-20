Xiaomi Mi 8 to Launch in India Next Month: Expected Price, Specifications And More

Xiaomi is expected to launch its upcoming flagship smartphone – Xiaomi Mi 8 in India next month. According to a recent report on the internet, the phone is expected to cost somewhere around Rs 30,000, making it cheaper than the smartphones it is competing against. The device was launched in China back in June this year. The Mi 8 price has been set at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 28,600) for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant, CNY 2,999 (about Rs. 31,600) for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant, and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 34,800) for the 6GB RAM/ 256GB inbuilt storage model.As for its specifications, the Xiaomi Mi 8 sports a 6.21-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display by Samsung that comes with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio and a 2248X1080 pixels resolution. The Mi 8 is also the first smartphone by Xiaomi to come with a notch display which can also be hidden by the user. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and carries a 6GB RAM and three different storage options, 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. The Mi 8 comes with a USB Type-C port and a Dual GPS support, binding together the L1 frequency with L5 frequency used in the aeronautical industry.In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Mi 8 carries a dual camera setup at the back with two 12-megapixel sensors with f/1.8 and f/2.4 aperture, the former being a Sony IMX363 sensor and the latter being a Samsung S5K3M3 telephoto sensor. At the front, the device houses a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture and offers features like AI portrait selfies and AI Beautitfy.Security options on the Mi 8 include 3D Face detection and a fingerprint sensor. The Mi 8 Explorer Edition comes with a Vivo X21 like in-display fingerprint sensor and also a see through back panel.Xiaomi claims that the Mi 8 received a 99 points overall rating on the DxOMark, a better score than Xiaomi's own Mi Mix 2S and the Apple iPhone X, both of which scored a 97. On AnTuTu, the device scored a whopping 301,472 as per Xiaomi, a highest ever score on the testing platform.Xiaomi will also be launching its POCO brand in India. The POCO F1, the first smartphone under the new Xiaomi brand, will be launched on August 22 and comes with the flagship Snapdragon 845 chipset.