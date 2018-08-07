English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Xiaomi Mi 8X Live Images Leaked, Could Feature Snapdragon 710 SoC And In-Display Fingerprint Scanner
Xiaomi Mi 8X will have the same form factor as that of regular Mi 8.
Xiaomi Mi 8X Live Images Leaked, Could Feature Snapdragon 710 SoC And In-Display Fingerprint Scanner (image: Weibo)
Chiese smartphone maker Xiaomi is expected to launch another variant to the Mi 8 smartphone. This new smartphone will reportedly be called the Xiaomi Mi 8X and is expected to succeed the Mi Note series. A tipster from China has shared some images of an upcoming Xiaomi smartphone called Xiaomi Mi 8X. He claims that it is fueled by Snapdragon 710 SoC.
Xiaomi Mi 8X will have the same form factor as that of regular Mi 8. It will feature a screen with rounded corners. The top-left corner can be seen with a vertical dual camera setup. The smartphone does not feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. A report from 91Mobiles suggests that the device might come with an under-display fingerprint sensor, and could also feature 3D facial recognition.
Another user on the Chinese social networking website has posted a photo of Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun holding a phone that looks similar to the leaked Xiaomi Mi 8X images. It appears that Jun could be holding the mysterious Xiaomi Mi 8X smartphone.
To recall, Xiaomi could soon be bringing the Mi Mix 3 to the market. Like Mi Mix 2 before it, which was launched in September 2017, the Mi Mix 3 could see a launch in September as well. Although there has not been any official announcement by the Chinese manufacturer yet, rumours and leaked images have already started to circulate around the web.
According to the latest leaks, the Mi Mix 3 could come with a pop-up selfie camera as well as an under-display fingerprint scanner. As per some of the renders on ITHome, leaked images show the smartphone would offer a higher screen-to-body ratio than the earlier Mi Mix models. According to the patent images shared in the report, there will be a pop-up selfie camera on the top of the device along with an LED flash. The leaked renders also reveal that the Mi Mix 3 will have thinner bezels.
