Xiaomi Mi 9 Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications And More
Xiaomi Mi 9 is expected to come with a 6.4-inch 19:9 FHD+ AMOLED display with a water drop notch design with a 24-megapixel selfie camera with the Sony IMX576 sensor.
Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is all set to launch its new smartphone Xiaomi Mi 9 Mi 9 SE and a Mi 9 Explorer Edition in its home country today. Mi 9 launch event will start at 2 pm in China, which converts to 11.30 am in IST for India. The company will be streaming the event live from Beijing. You can follow the stream on the company's website. One can even follow Xiaomi's official Twitter and Facebook accounts as they will tweet about the major announcements from the event.
Meanwhile, the official pricing remains unclear for now, it is believed that the phone will start at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 34,700) and go up to CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 39,000). The Mi 9 Explorer Edition is likely to sell at around CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 52,700).
The device is expected to come with a 6.4-inch 19:9 FHD+ AMOLED display with a water drop notch design with a 24-megapixel selfie camera with the Sony IMX576 sensor. It is said that it will look like the OnePlus 6T, while the back will give it a similar presence as the Huawei P20 Pro especially the camera arrangement.
On the inside, there will a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 which will have the X24 LTE modem paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This will also be the entry model which means we could see an 8GB RAM variant along with 256GB storage. It will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, something which is catching up fast.
An important feature is going to be the charging capabilities as the leak says the phone will support 32W charger, although there won’t be any wireless charging. It will run on Android 9.0 Pie layered with the company’s MIUI 10.
