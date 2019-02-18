English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Mi 9 Launching on February 20 With Samsung AMOLED Display, Gorilla Glass 6
Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has started teasing some of the features that we can expect on the device.
Just last week Xiaomi confirmed that it will announce the new Mi 9 flagship smartphone on 20 February, the same day as Samsung’s unveiling of the Galaxy S10. Days before the launch, company CEO Lei Jun has started teasing some of the features that we can expect on the device.
Jun suggests that the screen-to-body ratio of the Mi 9 will be higher than what was on last year's Mi 8. He also says that the Mi 9 will be using a Samsung made AMOLED display panel. Sure, it might not be the highest quality of AMOLED that Samsung makes, but it should still be one of the best on the market. There will also be Gorilla Glass 6 protection on top and an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.
Posting the additional specifications on Weibo, he confirms that the Mi 9 will have a 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, while the 6.4-inch Samsung AMOLED display will have full-HD+ resolution along with a 103.8 percent NTSC super wide colour gamut, and 600 nits of brightness. He also says that the phone will be preloaded with a highlight mode, a game mode as well as a second-generation sun screen technology to improve sunlight legibility. Like most handsets it will also come with an eye protection mode to reduce blue light impact.
From previous reports, we have heard that the Mi 9 will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 which will have the X24 LTE modem paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This will also be the entry model which means we could see an 8GB RAM variant along with 256GB storage.
