Xiaomi Mi 9 Live Hands-On Images Reveal Triple Camera, Waterdrop Notch Display
Alleged images of the Mi 9 show a glossy blue handset with a waterdrop notch display and a triple camera setup at the back.
Alleged images of the Mi 9 show a glossy blue handset with a waterdrop notch display and a triple camera setup at the back.
Xiaomi confirmed on its Weibo account that it will be launching its next flagship, the Mi 9 on February 20. This is the same date as Samsung’s Unpacked 2019 event, where Samsung will be launching its headliner Galaxy S10 series. Now a set live alleged hands-on images of the Mi 9 have leaked giving a fair idea of how the device could look.
The images show a device with a glossy blue finish at the back. You can also see a vertically-aligned triple rear cameras which kind of matches the official promotional poster that was released earlier, although that one was inside a limited edition case. From what we know, this triple camera setup will include a primary 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 3D ToF sensor.
We can also see the front, which has a waterdrop style notch design sitting above the display. The tiny notch is expected to house a 24-megapixel Sony IMX576 camera to take selfies.
Speculations and rumours on the internet say that the Mi 9 is expected to come with a 6.4-inch 19:9 FHD+ AMOLED display. On the inside, there will a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 which will have the X24 LTE modem paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This will also be the entry model which means we could see an 8GB RAM variant along with 256GB storage. It will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and hopefully facial recognition as well.
#xiaomi #mi9 pic.twitter.com/EJK7iZ0HQb
— ♂️ (@bang_gogo_) February 13, 2019
