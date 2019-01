Xiaomi Mi 9 Rumoured to Launch in February with Triple-Rear Camera, In-Display Fingerprint Scanner

After all the buzz around the newly announced Redmi sub-brand and the new Redmi Note 7, Xiaomi seems to be getting ready to launch its flagship handset, the Mi 9. According to a report, company president Lin Bin and CEO Lei Jun have been teasing the number “9120” on Weibo. Even Xiaomi’s product director Tang Weng Thomas went on the Chinese social media platform and wrote a post which roughly translates to “the year of 9102 will be Mi 9” hinting that the company might just announce the phone on February 19.While it might be unrelated, Lei Jun has also been posting his Weibo posts through an unknown Mi device, which may or may not suggest that the company could be preparing to showcase the Mi 9.Some alleged leaked posters of the Mi 9 have also emerged revealing some of the key features of the upcoming device. The posters suggest that the Mi 9 will feature a triple rear camera setup and an in-display fingerprint scanner.Previous leaks suggest that the Mi 9 will feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 855 processor, up to 6GB of RAM and a 3,500mAh battery. It could also feature Sony’s IMX586 48-megapixel sensor paired with a 12-megapixel and a 3D ToF lens and a 24-megapixel front-facing camera.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.