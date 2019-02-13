English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Mi 9 With Triple Camera To Launch On February 20 Alongside Samsung Galaxy S10
Xiaomi Mi 9 is expected to come with a 6.4-inch 19:9 FHD+ AMOLED display with a water drop notch design with a 24-megapixel selfie camera with the Sony IMX576 sensor.
Xiaomi Mi 9 With Three Rear Cameras to Launch on February 20 Along With Samsung Galaxy S10
The Chinese tech giant is all set to launch yet another flagship – the Mi 9, which it is claiming to be the best-looking Xiaomi smartphone so far. Xiaomi officially confirmed that the launch will take place on February 20. Curiously, that’s the same date as Samsung’s Unpacked 2019 event, where Samsung will be launching its headliner Galaxy S10 series.
The company Weibo account posted a photo with Roy Wang from TFBoys holding the Mi 9, revealing three cameras on the back. The triple setup of the Xiaomi Mi 9 will be arranged vertically, with the top snapper having a colorful accent around it. It looks like an LED light, but could also be a colorful piece of glass.
The device is expected to come with a 6.4-inch 19:9 FHD+ AMOLED display with a water drop notch design with a 24-megapixel selfie camera with the Sony IMX576 sensor. It is said that it will look like the OnePlus 6T, while the back will give it a similar presence as the Huawei P20 Pro especially the camera arrangement.
On the inside, there will a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 which will have the X24 LTE modem paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This will also be the entry model which means we could see an 8GB RAM variant along with 256GB storage. It will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, something which is catching up fast.
An important feature is going to be the charging capabilities as the leak says the phone will support 32W charger, although there won’t be any wireless charging. It will run on Android 9.0 Pie layered with the company’s MIUI 10.
