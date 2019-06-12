Xiaomi Mi 9T Launched in Europe, Rebadged From Redmi K20
The Europe launch marks one of the multiple global launches of the Redmi K20 smartphone that is expected to take place over time.
The Europe launch marks one of the multiple global launches of the Redmi K20 smartphone that is expected to take place over time.
Xiaomi has held the global launch for its new premium smartphone, dubbed Mi 9T. The smartphone is incidentally a rebranded Redmi K20, which Xiaomi has decided to brand under its own label for global markets. The launch took place in Europe, and the naming convention takes a leaf out of OnePlus' books, which has till now launched a mid-life refresh of its annual flagship with the 'T' suffix.
The Mi 9T, it is important to note, is not a refresh of the Mi 9 flagship, which was launched in China earlier this year. The Europe launch, which is being considered as a global launch, should see the smartphone reach multiple markets in Europe and other continents, although no word has yet been released on when might it come to India. Xiaomi has been specifically marketing the Redmi brand in India, a marketing strategy that has worked in its favour, given the value sensitive nature of the market.
In terms of specifications, the Mi 9T is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, along with 6GB of RAM (Xiaomi appears to have reserved the 8GB variant for China market only, for now). This is paired with options for 64GB or 128GB of native storage, and a 4,000mAh battery powering the package. Up front, the Mi 9T gets a 6.39-inch AMOLED full HD+ display, which takes up the entire area available. This is enabled by the pop-up front camera mechanism, which stores a 20-megapixel sensor inside paired with an f/2.2 lens.
To the rear, the Mi 9T gets a triple camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor and f/1.8 lens. The other two camera modules include an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.4 lens, and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.4 lens. The smartphone has been introduced in three colour variants — black, blue and red, all of which have different textures on the back to increase the premium appeal.
In Europe, the Mi 9T has been launched at €329 (~Rs 26,000) for the 64GB variant, while the 128GB variant is priced at €369 (~Rs 29,000). If the smartphone is launched in India, expect it to be priced at a similar point, in order to challenge fellow OEMs and raise interest in the low-volume premium smartphone segment.
Also Watch
-
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 15 May , 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nerkonda Paarvai Trailer Presents Ajith in His Most Intense Avatar, Promises a Thrilling Ride
- This Six-Year-Old is Impressing Celebrities like Will Smith and Chris Evans with Her Dance Moves
- Amitabh Bachchan’s Old Mercedes-Benz S-Class Put up for Sale at OLX for Rs 9.99 Lakh
- Xiaomi Mi Band 4 With Coloured AMOLED Display Announced: Price, Features, and More
- As Rain Pours Misery Over World Cup Joy, Internet Seeks Refuge in Memes
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s