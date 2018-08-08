Xiaomi Mi A1 Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications And More

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest smartphone Xiaomi Mi A2 in India today. New smartphones come with vertically stacked dual rear camera setups, AI camera features, and run on stock Android 8.1 Oreo. The Xiaomi Mi A2 was unveiled at a global event in Spain last month. This is the second smartphone from the company to be a part of Google’s Android One initiative. Xiaomi Mi A2 will be available in three variants. The base model with 32GB+4GB RAM is priced a €249 (approximately Rs 20,000). The mid-variant with 64GB+4GB RAM, and top variant with 128GB+6GB RAM are priced at €279 (approximately Rs 22,500), and €349 (approximately Rs 28,100) respectively. While Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite will be available in 32GB+3GB RAM priced at €179 (approximately Rs 14,400 and 64GB+4GB RAM variants priced at €229 (approximately Rs 18,400).Xiaomi fans looking forward to the Mi A2 launch in India can register for the live stream on the official site and 100 of these registrants will win F-codes for the handset. The Xiaomi Mi A2 India launch is scheduled for 4pm IST, and there will be a live stream on Facebook.Xiaomi Mi A2 features a 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass. The new Xiaomi device runs Android 8.1 Oreo and is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC and Adreno 5comesPU. It also come with up to 6GB LPDDR4x dual channel RAM and up to 128GB internal storage options.In terms of optics, there is a dual-camera setup at the back which includes a combination of 20-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.75 aperture, and 12-megapixel secondary sensor with f/1.75 aperture. The camera is back by AI chops for automatic scene selection. There is a 20-megapixel camera with soft light LED flash for selfies. Mi A2 also supports Face Unlock functionality, along with the fingerprint sensor on the back and houses a 3010mAh, with support for QuickCharge 3.0. Connectivity options on the Mi A2 are 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Miracast, Bluetooth 5.0, IR emitter and USB Type-C port.