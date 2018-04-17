English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Mi A1 Not Discontinued; To Return For Sale in India Soon
The Mi A1 is the first Xiaomi smartphone to flaunt stock Android operating system.
Xiaomi Mi A1 Not Discontinued; To Return For Sale in India Soon (Image: News18.com)
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi’s first smartphone with the dual camera set up Xiaomi Mi A1 is presently not available in India on both online as well as offline platforms. According to recent media reports, Xiaomi has clarified that the device will return for sale in India soon. Rumour has it that Xiaomi will be launching the Mi 6X in China on April 25 and as Mi A2 in India in the days to come which can be one of the reasons behind the unavailability of the device. The Mi A1 is the first Xiaomi smartphone to flaunt stock Android operating system.
In terms of specifications, Mi A1 comes with a 5.5-inch 1080p display and a 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clubbed with 4 gigs of RAM under the hood. It comes with 64GB of internal storage which is further expandable by up to 128GB via a hybrid micro-SD card. The Xiaomi Mi A1 offers a 12-megapixels wide-angle lens along with a 12-megapixels telephoto lens which offers 2X optical zoom. The Xiaomi Mi A1 also offers iPhone 7 Plus-like Portrait mode to deliver that D-SLR like bokeh effect.
The Mi A1 is backed by a 3,080mAh battery and uses USB Type-C for charging. The dual-SIM phone runs stock Android 7.1.2 Nougat out-of-the-box and is now upgradable to Android Oreo.
Xiaomi is expected to launch Mi A1 successor, the Mi A2 aka the Mi 6X in coming days in India. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor. It will sport a 5.99-inch full-HD (1080x2160) display. The Mi 6X is expected to ship in three configurations with 4GB RAM/ 32GB storage, 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage. It is also expected to pack a 2910mAh battery and measure 158.88x75.54x7.3mm. The phone is expected to feature a dual lens setup with one 12megapixel unit and the other 20megapixel module. Both sensors are expected to come with an aperture of f/1.8 to make it a better lowlight camera. When launched the Mi A2 is expected to continue with the same pricing strategy as the previous iteration of the Mi A1.
Also Watch
