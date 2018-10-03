English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Mi A1 Reportedly Explodes While Plugged in For Charging
The incident was shared on the MIUI forum by a member who claims his friend’s Xiaomi Mi A1 exploded while charging.
Xiaomi Mi A1 Reportedly Explodes Near Sleeping Owner While Charging (image: @nexsad MIUI forums)
As per the recent reports online, a Xiaomi Mi A1 smartphone exploded, as it was being charged, near the owner who was sleeping at the time. It is believed that the Xiaomi Mi A1 was on charging when the explosion happened. As per the images shared online, the rear of the smartphone appears to have completely melted along with the protective case that was on the phone. The owner of the phone was not hurt in the incident. The complainant noted that they found the smartphone in an extremely damaged condition.
The incident was shared on the MIUI forum by a member who claims his friend’s Xiaomi Mi A1 exploded while charging. To support his claims, the member has also posted images showing the damaged Mi A1. The device was a success globally which prompted the launch of the Mi A2 and A2 Lite a couple of months back. This is the first reported case of an explosion of the model.
To recall, a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 smartphone recently spontaneously combusted inside a Long Island, New York woman’s purse. Real estate agent Diane Chung has filed a lawsuit in the Queens Supreme Court after the alleged incident earlier this month. As per a report, she had stopped using her phone when it became ‘too hot’ and kept it inside the purse. Suddenly, she noticed a thick smoke coming out of her bag. Panicked, she threw her bag on the floor and started emptying it. Ms Chung told the New York Post the experience was "traumatic", it ruined everything in her bag and left her unable to contact clients.
Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Explodes Inside Woman's Purse: Report
