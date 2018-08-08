Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One smartphones Launched in India at Rs 16,999

Xiaomi has launched its latest Android One smartphone, Xiaomi Mi A2 in India for Rs 16,999. Android One means the Xiaomi Mi A2 will run on stock Android. Android One certification also ensures Xiaomi Mi A2 will be among the set of priority phones to receive the latest updates and security patches from Google. Xiaomi Mi A2 is scheduled to receive Android Pie update soon. The device will be available in three different colours - Black, Gold, Rose Gold and Lake Blue. Xiaomi Mi A2 was first unveiled at a global event in Spain last month. In India, the company has launched the 4GB RAM/ 64GB internal storage variant but will launch another variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage soon. Xiaomi Mi A2 will be up for pre-orders on Mi.com and Amazon India from tomorrow, i.e. August 9. The sale will officially start from August 16. Mi A2 users will also get a free mobile case in the box. As for the launch offers, Jio is offering a Rs 2,200 cashback and 4.5TB of data with the Mi A2.Xiaomi Mi A2 features a 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass. The new Xiaomi device runs Android 8.1 Oreo and is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC and Adreno 5comesPU. It also comes with up to 6GB LPDDR4x dual channel RAM and up to 128GB internal storage options.In terms of optics, there is a dual-camera setup at the back which includes a combination of 20-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.75 aperture, and 12-megapixel secondary sensor with f/1.75 aperture. The camera is back by AI chops for automatic scene selection. There is a 20-megapixel camera with soft light LED flash for selfies. Mi A2 also supports Face Unlock functionality, along with the fingerprint sensor on the back and houses a 3010mAh, with support for QuickCharge 3.0. Connectivity options on the Mi A2 are 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Miracast, Bluetooth 5.0, IR emitter and USB Type-C port.