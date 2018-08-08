English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One smartphones Launched in India at Rs 16,999
Xiaomi Mi A2 will be up for pre-orders on Mi.com and Amazon India from tomorrow, i.e. August 9.
Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One smartphones Launched: Price, Specifications And More (image: News18.com)
Loading...
Xiaomi has launched its latest Android One smartphone, Xiaomi Mi A2 in India for Rs 16,999. Android One means the Xiaomi Mi A2 will run on stock Android. Android One certification also ensures Xiaomi Mi A2 will be among the set of priority phones to receive the latest updates and security patches from Google. Xiaomi Mi A2 is scheduled to receive Android Pie update soon. The device will be available in three different colours - Black, Gold, Rose Gold and Lake Blue. Xiaomi Mi A2 was first unveiled at a global event in Spain last month. In India, the company has launched the 4GB RAM/ 64GB internal storage variant but will launch another variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage soon. Xiaomi Mi A2 will be up for pre-orders on Mi.com and Amazon India from tomorrow, i.e. August 9. The sale will officially start from August 16. Mi A2 users will also get a free mobile case in the box. As for the launch offers, Jio is offering a Rs 2,200 cashback and 4.5TB of data with the Mi A2.
Xiaomi Mi A2 specifications:
Xiaomi Mi A2 features a 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass. The new Xiaomi device runs Android 8.1 Oreo and is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC and Adreno 5comesPU. It also comes with up to 6GB LPDDR4x dual channel RAM and up to 128GB internal storage options.
In terms of optics, there is a dual-camera setup at the back which includes a combination of 20-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.75 aperture, and 12-megapixel secondary sensor with f/1.75 aperture. The camera is back by AI chops for automatic scene selection. There is a 20-megapixel camera with soft light LED flash for selfies. Mi A2 also supports Face Unlock functionality, along with the fingerprint sensor on the back and houses a 3010mAh, with support for QuickCharge 3.0. Connectivity options on the Mi A2 are 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Miracast, Bluetooth 5.0, IR emitter and USB Type-C port.
Also Watch
Xiaomi Mi A2 specifications:
Xiaomi Mi A2 features a 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass. The new Xiaomi device runs Android 8.1 Oreo and is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC and Adreno 5comesPU. It also comes with up to 6GB LPDDR4x dual channel RAM and up to 128GB internal storage options.
In terms of optics, there is a dual-camera setup at the back which includes a combination of 20-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.75 aperture, and 12-megapixel secondary sensor with f/1.75 aperture. The camera is back by AI chops for automatic scene selection. There is a 20-megapixel camera with soft light LED flash for selfies. Mi A2 also supports Face Unlock functionality, along with the fingerprint sensor on the back and houses a 3010mAh, with support for QuickCharge 3.0. Connectivity options on the Mi A2 are 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Miracast, Bluetooth 5.0, IR emitter and USB Type-C port.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Friday 27 July , 2018 BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Mahindra Bolero Inceptor Modified by DC Design Costs a Whopping Rs 17.5 Lakh [Video]
- Sethi’s Satire: After Lack of Application While Batting, India’s Batsmen Fail to Apply Themselves During Introspection
- Research Suggests Samsung Galaxy S7 is Vulnerable to Hacking
- Club Bowler Gets Nine-game Ban for Denying Ton to Batsman by Chucking the Ball to Boundary
- Monsoon 2018 New Car Deals and Discounts in August - Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Grand i10, Mahindra XUV500
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...