Xiaomi Mi A2 Expected to Launch on July 24 in Spain

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has scheduled a launch event for July 24 in Madrid, Spain, where it is expected to unveil the new Mi A2 smartphone. According to the Digitec Swiss website, Xiaomi Mi A2 has been priced at CHF 289 (roughly Rs. 20,000) for the 32GB storage variant, while the price tag for the 64GB model is CHF 329 (roughly Rs. Rs. 22,800). For the 128GB variant, the price is listed at CHF 369 (roughly Rs. 25,600). The Mi A2 is regarded as a rebranded version of Mi 6X, which was launched in China in April. Xiaomi Mi 8 and Mi 8 SE could also make a global debut at the event.Xiaomi Mi A2 is expected to sport a design similar to Mi 6X, which comes with a vertically stacked dual rear cameras and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Along with stock Android, the Mi A2 will most likely get a metal unibody and sport a 5.99-inch display with a FUll HD+ resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It will mostly be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC of which, four cores are clocked at 2.2GHz while the other four are clocked at 1.8GHz. It will have three memory options with 4GB/ 64GB, 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB storage options, all with an LPDDRX 4X RAM.