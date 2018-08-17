Xiaomi Mi A2 Next Flash Sale on August 23

Xiaomi Mi A2 went on sale in India for the first time at 12 PM on both Amazon.in as well as Mi.com. As expected, the smartphone ran out of stock soon after the flash sale began. The Mi A2 next sale is scheduled to be held on August 23 at 12 PM on both Amazon.in as well as Mi.com. If you were unsuccessful in buying the Mi A2 today, make sure you are ready to place your order on August 23rd exactly at 12 PM.The Xiaomi Mi A2 will be available with a starting price tag of Rs 16,999. This is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage variant. The 6GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage variant was also launched, but, the smartphone will be coming soon, and no price has yet been revealed.Xiaomi has partnered with Jio to offer data benefits to the buyers. The customers will get Rs 2,200 instant cashback and 4.5TB additional data. The phone can also be bought with Mi Exchange programme, where users can exchange their old smartphone for a new device at a lower price.Xiaomi Mi A2 features a 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass. The new Xiaomi device runs Android 8.1 Oreo and is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC and Adreno 5comesPU. It also comes with up to 6GB LPDDR4x dual channel RAM and up to 128GB internal storage options.In terms of optics, there is a dual-camera setup at the back which includes a combination of 20-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.75 aperture, and 12-megapixel secondary sensor with f/1.75 aperture. The camera is back by AI chops for automatic scene selection. There is a 20-megapixel camera with soft light LED flash for selfies. Mi A2 also supports Face Unlock functionality, along with the fingerprint sensor on the back and houses a 3010mAh, with support for QuickCharge 3.0. Connectivity options on the Mi A2 are 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Miracast, Bluetooth 5.0, IR emitter and USB Type-C port.