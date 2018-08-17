English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Xiaomi Mi A2 Next Flash Sale on August 23
Xioami Mi A2 next sale is scheduled to be held on August 23 at 12 PM on both Amazon.in as well as Mi.com.
Xiaomi Mi A2. (Image: Xiaomi)
Loading...
Xiaomi Mi A2 went on sale in India for the first time at 12 PM on both Amazon.in as well as Mi.com. As expected, the smartphone ran out of stock soon after the flash sale began. The Mi A2 next sale is scheduled to be held on August 23 at 12 PM on both Amazon.in as well as Mi.com. If you were unsuccessful in buying the Mi A2 today, make sure you are ready to place your order on August 23rd exactly at 12 PM.
The Xiaomi Mi A2 will be available with a starting price tag of Rs 16,999. This is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage variant. The 6GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage variant was also launched, but, the smartphone will be coming soon, and no price has yet been revealed.
Xiaomi has partnered with Jio to offer data benefits to the buyers. The customers will get Rs 2,200 instant cashback and 4.5TB additional data. The phone can also be bought with Mi Exchange programme, where users can exchange their old smartphone for a new device at a lower price.
Xiaomi MiA2 Specifications:
Xiaomi Mi A2 features a 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass. The new Xiaomi device runs Android 8.1 Oreo and is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC and Adreno 5comesPU. It also comes with up to 6GB LPDDR4x dual channel RAM and up to 128GB internal storage options.
In terms of optics, there is a dual-camera setup at the back which includes a combination of 20-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.75 aperture, and 12-megapixel secondary sensor with f/1.75 aperture. The camera is back by AI chops for automatic scene selection. There is a 20-megapixel camera with soft light LED flash for selfies. Mi A2 also supports Face Unlock functionality, along with the fingerprint sensor on the back and houses a 3010mAh, with support for QuickCharge 3.0. Connectivity options on the Mi A2 are 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Miracast, Bluetooth 5.0, IR emitter and USB Type-C port.
Also Watch
The Xiaomi Mi A2 will be available with a starting price tag of Rs 16,999. This is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage variant. The 6GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage variant was also launched, but, the smartphone will be coming soon, and no price has yet been revealed.
Xiaomi has partnered with Jio to offer data benefits to the buyers. The customers will get Rs 2,200 instant cashback and 4.5TB additional data. The phone can also be bought with Mi Exchange programme, where users can exchange their old smartphone for a new device at a lower price.
Xiaomi MiA2 Specifications:
Xiaomi Mi A2 features a 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass. The new Xiaomi device runs Android 8.1 Oreo and is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC and Adreno 5comesPU. It also comes with up to 6GB LPDDR4x dual channel RAM and up to 128GB internal storage options.
In terms of optics, there is a dual-camera setup at the back which includes a combination of 20-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.75 aperture, and 12-megapixel secondary sensor with f/1.75 aperture. The camera is back by AI chops for automatic scene selection. There is a 20-megapixel camera with soft light LED flash for selfies. Mi A2 also supports Face Unlock functionality, along with the fingerprint sensor on the back and houses a 3010mAh, with support for QuickCharge 3.0. Connectivity options on the Mi A2 are 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Miracast, Bluetooth 5.0, IR emitter and USB Type-C port.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Satyameva Jayate Director is on 'Box-office Sugar High', Producer Nikkhil Advani Asks Him to 'Calm Down'
- Asian Games Success Key to World Cup Podium Dreams: Harendra
- Vehicles Make Their Way Through Flooded Bridge in Kerala - Watch Video
- Atletico Madrid Come Back to Beat Julen Lopetegui's Real Madrid in Super Cup
- Lakshmi Mittal's Son-in-Law Takes Over as Chairman of Queens Park Rangers
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...