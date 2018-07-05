English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Xiaomi Mi A2 Leaked Live Image Reveals Stock Android 8.1
Along with stock Android, the Mi A2 will most likely get a metal unibody and sport a 5.99-inch display with a FUll HD+ resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio.
Xiaomi MI A2. (Image: digitec)
Since the launch Xiaomi Mi 6X, it is believed that it will be re-branded as the Xiaomi Mi A2 in other markets. Although the leaked images for the Xiaomi Mi A2 have been doing the rounds for awhile, a live image revealing the Mi A2 running Android 8.1.0 Oreo with May 5, 2018 security patch has emerged. The alleged image of the Mi A2 was revealed on Wednesday by SlashLeaks. As per the image, the UI seems to be stock Android. As a part of the Android One program, the Xiaomi Mi A2 will in all probability run stock Android.
A European retailer has earlier listed the Xiaomi Mi A2 on its website and the listing reveals similar specifications as the Xiaomi Mi 6X. Though Xiaomi has not officially confirmed the global launch date for the device, the listing on the website stated an August 8 date for the start of the sale. To add to this, it also recently received a NCC certification.
Along with stock Android, the Mi A2 will most likely get a metal unibody and sport a 5.99-inch display with a FUll HD+ resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It will mostly be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC of which, four cores are clocked at 2.2GHz while the other four are clocked at 1.8GHz. It will have three memory options with 4GB/ 64GB, 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB storage options, all with an LPDDRX 4X RAM. The Mi A2 is expected to the same as the Xiaomi Mi 6X.
