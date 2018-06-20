English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Xiaomi Mi A2 (Mi 6X) Listed on an E-Commerce Website With an August Sale Date

Xiaomi Mi A2 has recently been listed on a retailer website, hinting at a global launch of the smartphone soon.

Updated:June 20, 2018, 2:33 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi A2 (Mi 6X) Listed on an E-Commerce Website With an August Sale Date
Xiaomi MI A2. (Image: digitec)
Xiaomi announced its Mi 6X smartphone in China back in April. At the time, speculations had suggested a global rollout of the smartphone under Xiaomi's Mi A-series branding, thanks to the Android One operating system that the device comes with. Now, a recent listing of the smartphone suggests that the global launch might indeed be taking place and that too, very soon.

A European retailer has recently listed the Xiaomi Mi A2 on its website and the listing reveals similar specifications as the Xiaomi Mi 6X. Though Xiaomi has not officially confirmed the global launch date for the device, the listing on the website states an August 8 date for the start of the sale.

As for its appearance in India, if the legacy of the phone is followed like last year, Xiaomi is expected to bring the device to India as a stock Android smartphone, instead of using its own custom MIUI on the smartphone.

Also read: Nokia X6 Might Soon Reach The Global Market, Hints Bluetooth Certification Listing

Xiaomi Mi A2 (Mi 6X) Specifications

The Mi 6X comes in a metal unibody and sports a 5.99-inch display with a FUll HD+ resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC of which, four cores are clocked at 2.2GHz while the other four are clocked at 1.8GHz. It comes with three memory options with 4GB/ 64GB, 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB storage options, all with an LPDDRX 4X RAM. Xiaomi has used a 3010 mAh battery on the Mi 6X that also supports Quick Charge 3.0.

The optics on the Mi 6X include a dual camera setup at the back with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 sensor with f/1.75 aperture and another 20-megapixel lens coupled together in the setup. At the front, the Mi 6X comes with a 20-megapixel camera which uses a Sony IM376 sensor.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Y2 First Impressions Review: A Scaled Down Note 5 Pro


 

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
