Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite Android One smartphones Launched: Price, Specifications And More

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xioami has launched its two new Android One devices Mi A1 and A1 Lite at an event in Spain. New smartphones come with vertically stacked dual rear camera setups, AI camera features, and run on stock Android 8.1 Oreo. The Mi A2 is the successor of the Mi A1 smartphone launched last year in India as the first Android One smartphone from Xiaomi. Xiaomi Mi A2 will be available in three variants. The base model with 32GB+4GB RAM is priced a €249 (approximately Rs 20,000). The mid-variant with 64GB+4GB RAM, and top variant with 128GB+6GB RAM are priced at €279 (approximately Rs 22,500), and €349 (approximately Rs 28,100) respectively. While Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite will be available in 32GB+3GB RAM priced at €179 (approximately Rs 14,400 and 64GB+4GB RAM variants priced at €229 (approximately Rs 18,400).Xiaomi Mi A2 features a 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass. The new Xiaomi device runs Android 8.1 Oreo and is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC and Adreno 5comesPU. It also come with up to 6GB LPDDR4x dual channel RAM and up to 128GB internal storage options.In terms of optics, there is a dual-camera setup at the back which includes a combination of 20-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.75 aperture, and 12-megapixel secondary sensor with f/1.75 aperture. The camera is back by AI chops for automatic scene selection. There is a 20-megapixel camera with soft light LED flash for selfies. Mi A2 also supports Face Unlock functionality, along with the fingerprint sensor on the back and houses a 3010mAh, with support for QuickCharge 3.0. Connectivity options on the Mi A2 are 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Miracast, Bluetooth 5.0, IR emitter and USB Type-C portXiaomi Mi A2 Lite is basically a ‘Lite’ version of the Mi A2. The device sport a 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, paired with 3GB or 4GB of RAM option. It features 32GB or 64GB of onboard storage, that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).In terms of optics, the device houses a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary camera. 5-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies. The A2 Lite is backed by 4000mAh battery.