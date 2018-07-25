English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite Coming to India on August 8
The Mi A2 will launch in India on August 8, but no further details are available at the moment.
Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite Coming to India on August 8 . (Image: digitec)
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Tuesday expanded its Android One line-up by launching Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite devices here that will come to India on August 8. Mi A2 sports 12MP+20MP rear AI dual camera and 20MP front camera. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chip with the powerful Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence Engine (AIE), the company said in a statement.
The smaller Mi A2 Lite has 12MP+5MP rear AI dual camera and 4,000mAh battery. "Mi A2 is coming to India on 8th August," tweeted Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi, and Managing Director, Xiaomi India. As Android One devices, both the units will have unlimited high-quality photo storage with Google Photos. "Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite are two devices that will take our win-win partnership with Google to new heights, following the success of Mi A1 last year," said Wang Xiang, Senior Vice President, Xiaomi.
Mi A2 comes in three variants -- 4GB+32GB, 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. Mi A2 Lite will be available in 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB. The devices will be rolled out gradually in 40 markets around the world. "Our Android One series has now developed an excellent reputation and allowed us to win over the hearts of many more users in our global expansion journey," Xiang added.
Mi A2 features 5.99-inch 18:9 Full-Screen Display, protected by a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5. "We're thrilled to expand our Android One partnership this year to introduce two great new devices -- Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite. We can't wait for consumers around the world to see and experience them," added Jamie Rosenberg, Google's Vice President of Android and Google Play Business.
A useful feature on Mi A2 is that users can manually select the 20MP or 12MP rear camera according to environment lighting.
Also Watch
The smaller Mi A2 Lite has 12MP+5MP rear AI dual camera and 4,000mAh battery. "Mi A2 is coming to India on 8th August," tweeted Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi, and Managing Director, Xiaomi India. As Android One devices, both the units will have unlimited high-quality photo storage with Google Photos. "Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite are two devices that will take our win-win partnership with Google to new heights, following the success of Mi A1 last year," said Wang Xiang, Senior Vice President, Xiaomi.
Mi A2 comes in three variants -- 4GB+32GB, 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. Mi A2 Lite will be available in 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB. The devices will be rolled out gradually in 40 markets around the world. "Our Android One series has now developed an excellent reputation and allowed us to win over the hearts of many more users in our global expansion journey," Xiang added.
Mi A2 features 5.99-inch 18:9 Full-Screen Display, protected by a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5. "We're thrilled to expand our Android One partnership this year to introduce two great new devices -- Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite. We can't wait for consumers around the world to see and experience them," added Jamie Rosenberg, Google's Vice President of Android and Google Play Business.
A useful feature on Mi A2 is that users can manually select the 20MP or 12MP rear camera according to environment lighting.
Also Watch
-
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Honor 9N With Notch Display, Dual Camera Launched in India Starting at Rs 11,999
- India’s Only Warm-Up Ahead of Test Series Provides Opportunity for Players to Audition for Spots
- India vs England: Team India Sweats it Out in Training Ahead of Warm-up Tie
- DJ Khaled's Son Asahd Wears a $100000 Watch and Might Steal your Heart Too
- Coke Studio Pakistan's New Show Will Have Transgender Singers and We Couldn't Be Happier
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...