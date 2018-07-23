Xiaomi Mi A2 Prices Leaked Again Ahead of Launch

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is all set to launch its upcoming device Xiaomi Mi A2 at an event in Spain on July 24. Now just before the official launch of the device couple of online retailers have listed the Xiaomi smartphone along with its price, and specifications. According to a recent report the device has been listed by Chinese and British e-retailers, and both are also accepting pre-orders for the yet-to-be-launched device. The Chinese online store Banggood has Mi A2 listed for $229.99 for the 4GB and 64GB storage option, according to GSMArena. While the UK eGlobal Central has listed the Mi A2 for a price of £209.99, which is around Rs 14,421. The leaked prices on the Romanian site indicated that the Mi A2 in 32GB storage will cost RON 1,288 which is around Rs 22,300 and the 64GB storage option was listed at a price of RON 1,424, which converts into approximately Rs 24,600.Xiaomi Mi A2 is expected to sport a design similar to Mi 6X, which comes with a vertically stacked dual rear cameras and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Along with stock Android, the Mi A2 will most likely get a metal unibody and sport a 5.99-inch display with a FUll HD+ resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It will mostly be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC of which, four cores are clocked at 2.2GHz while the other four are clocked at 1.8GHz. It will have three memory options with 4GB/ 64GB, 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB storage options, all with an LPDDRX 4X RAM.