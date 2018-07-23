English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Xiaomi Mi A2 Prices Leaked Again Ahead of Launch
Now just before the official launch of the device couple of online retailers have listed the Xiaomi smartphone along with its price, and specifications.
Xiaomi Mi A2 Prices Leaked Again Ahead Launch. (Image: digitec)
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is all set to launch its upcoming device Xiaomi Mi A2 at an event in Spain on July 24. Now just before the official launch of the device couple of online retailers have listed the Xiaomi smartphone along with its price, and specifications. According to a recent report the device has been listed by Chinese and British e-retailers, and both are also accepting pre-orders for the yet-to-be-launched device. The Chinese online store Banggood has Mi A2 listed for $229.99 for the 4GB and 64GB storage option, according to GSMArena. While the UK eGlobal Central has listed the Mi A2 for a price of £209.99, which is around Rs 14,421. The leaked prices on the Romanian site indicated that the Mi A2 in 32GB storage will cost RON 1,288 which is around Rs 22,300 and the 64GB storage option was listed at a price of RON 1,424, which converts into approximately Rs 24,600.
Xiaomi Mi A2 Specifications:
Xiaomi Mi A2 is expected to sport a design similar to Mi 6X, which comes with a vertically stacked dual rear cameras and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Along with stock Android, the Mi A2 will most likely get a metal unibody and sport a 5.99-inch display with a FUll HD+ resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It will mostly be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC of which, four cores are clocked at 2.2GHz while the other four are clocked at 1.8GHz. It will have three memory options with 4GB/ 64GB, 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB storage options, all with an LPDDRX 4X RAM.
Also Watch
Xiaomi Mi A2 Specifications:
Xiaomi Mi A2 is expected to sport a design similar to Mi 6X, which comes with a vertically stacked dual rear cameras and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Along with stock Android, the Mi A2 will most likely get a metal unibody and sport a 5.99-inch display with a FUll HD+ resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It will mostly be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC of which, four cores are clocked at 2.2GHz while the other four are clocked at 1.8GHz. It will have three memory options with 4GB/ 64GB, 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB storage options, all with an LPDDRX 4X RAM.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Curious Case of a Jharkhand Village Where No One Has Ration Card
- Renault Sherpa Armoured Military Vehicle Serving NSG Spotted in Mumbai
- Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are Slaying it in Their Airport Outfits; See Pics
- Rahul Dravid Feels Rishabh Pant Has Shown the Temperament to Adapt to Situations
- Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Shares Adorable Throwback Photo of Anil Kapoor, Rhea and Herself; See Pic
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...