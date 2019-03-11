Xiaomi Mi A2, Redmi Note 6 Pro Now Available For Rs 11,999: Here Are The Details

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has reduced the prices of two popular smartphones Redmi Note 6 Pro and the Mi A2 in India. The 4GB/64GB variants of both, the Mi A2 and Redmi Note 6 Pro, are now priced at Rs 11,999. These are the lowest ever prices that both the handsets that are selling in India right now. This is probably due to the reason that the new Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro are now superior options on the market. Nevertheless, both the Redmi Note 6 Pro and the Mi A2 are still one of the best handsets to buy, especially after the price cut.Xiaomi Mi A2 features a 5.99-inch display with a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass. The new Xiaomi device runs Android 8.1 Oreo and is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC and Adreno 5comesPU. It also comes with up to 6GB LPDDR4x dual channel RAM and up to 128GB internal storage options.There is a dual-camera setup at the back which includes a combination of 20-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.75 aperture, and 12-megapixel secondary sensor with f/1.75 aperture. The camera is back by AI chops for automatic scene selection. There is a 20-megapixel camera with soft light LED flash for selfies. Mi A2 also supports Face Unlock functionality, along with the fingerprint sensor on the back and houses a 3,010mAh, with support for QuickCharge 3.0. Connectivity options are 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Miracast, Bluetooth 5.0, IR emitter and USB Type-C port.The Redmi Note 6 Pro has a 6.18-inch display with FHD+ resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, 4GB or 6GB RAM coupled with 64GB storage with 256GB expandable storage support. The battery on Redmi Note 6 Pro remains 4,000mAh and it has a 12MP+5MP rear camera with improved f/1.9 aperture and bigger pixel size of 1.4um. Unlike the Mi A2, this one runs on Xiaomi's MIUI on top of Android 8.1 Oreo.