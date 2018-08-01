Xiaomi Mi A2 to be Amazon Exclusive in India Post August 8 Launch

Xiaomi Mi A2 is set to launch on August 8 in India and as per the latest confirmation by the company, the device will be an Amazon exclusive in the country. The latest smartphone by Xiaomi comes as a successor to its Android One powered series and was launched on July 24 at an event in Madrid, Spain. Alongside, another version of the smartphone, deemed as the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite was launched at the event. As for its upgrade to its predecessor, the Mi A2 carries a larger display and a dual camera setup.Xiaomi's global vice president, Manu Kumar Jain, had recently tweeted about the launch date of the Mi A2 in India while there is no news on its counterpart coming to India. Amazon India website has also put up a 'notify me' banner for the smartphone.Xiaomi Mi A2 features a 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass. The Xiaomi device runs Android 8.1 Oreo and is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC and Adreno 5comesPU. It also comes with up to 6GB LPDDR4x dual channel RAM and up to 128GB internal storage options.In terms of optics, there is a dual-camera setup at the back which includes a combination of 20-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.75 aperture, and 12-megapixel secondary sensor with f/1.75 aperture. The camera is back by AI chops for automatic scene selection. There is a 20-megapixel camera with soft light LED flash for selfies. Mi A2 also supports Face Unlock functionality, along with the fingerprint sensor on the back and houses a 3010mAh, with support for QuickCharge 3.0. Connectivity options on the Mi A2 are 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Miracast, Bluetooth 5.0, IR emitter and USB Type-C port