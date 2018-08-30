English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Mi A2 to go on Sale at 12 pm Today: Here Are The Details
Buyers could grab the smartphone by paying a monthly installment of just Rs. 808, using Amazon Pay.
Xiaomi Mi A2 to go on Sale at 12 pm Today: Here Are The Details (image: News18.com)
Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One smartphone is all set to go on sale today at 12 pm via Amazon India and Xiaomi Mi Store. The smartphone will be available in the black and gold color options. During the earlier sale, Amazon India had a few attractive offers on the Xiaomi Mi A2. Buyers could grab the smartphone by paying a monthly installment of just Rs. 808, using Amazon Pay. Apart from a 5 percent Instant Discount from HDFC Bank Credit Card (bought on EMI); there were No Cost EMI options from HDFC and Baja Finserv as well. The customers will get Rs 2,200 instant cashback and 4.5TB additional data. The phone can also be bought with Mi Exchange programme, where users can exchange their old smartphone for a new device at a lower price.
Xiaomi MiA2 Specifications:
Xiaomi Mi A2 features a 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass. The new Xiaomi device runs Android 8.1 Oreo and is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC and Adreno 5comesPU. It also comes with up to 6GB LPDDR4x dual channel RAM and up to 128GB internal storage options.
In terms of optics, there is a dual-camera setup at the back which includes a combination of 20-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.75 aperture, and 12-megapixel secondary sensor with f/1.75 aperture. The camera is back by AI chops for automatic scene selection. There is a 20-megapixel camera with soft light LED flash for selfies. Mi A2 also supports Face Unlock functionality, along with the fingerprint sensor on the back and houses a 3010mAh, with support for QuickCharge 3.0. Connectivity options on the Mi A2 are 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Miracast, Bluetooth 5.0, IR emitter and USB Type-C port.
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
