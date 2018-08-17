Xiaomi Mi A2 Update Adds 60fps 1080p Video Recording

Recently launched Android One smartphone from Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi Mi A2 has received a software update that brings the August Android security patch as well as upgrades the rear camera. The Mi A2 is receiving an update that gives the Android One-certified smartphone the ability to record super-smooth FullHD (1080p) videos at 60fps. First spotted on XDA Developers, it looks like the Mi A2’s rear camera now supports shooting videos at full HD resolution (1080p) at 60 frames per second (FPS) along with the Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) feature. Earlier, it was limited to 1080p at 30fps, which is standard on most mid-range smartphones.After receiving the new updates you can now capture more frames in a full-HD video being recorded through the Mi A2. As we mentioned, the handset was previously offering only the 30fps frame rate option for recording full-HD videos. The latest Mi A2 software update comes in 380MB of size and has build number OPM1.171019.011.V9.6.10.0.ODIMIFE.The Mi A2 is the successor to Xiaomi’s first-ever Android One handset, the Mi A1, and is the global variant of the Mi 6X that was launched in China earlier this year. It comes with a price tag that starts at Rs. 16,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 SoC. Running stock Android 8.1 Oreo, Xiaomi Mi A2 is entitled to receive OS/security updates (including the latest Android Pie). In terms of optics, the device houses a 12-megapixel primary sensor with Sony IMX486 sensor, f/1.75 aperture and 1.25-micron pixel size and a 20-megapixel secondary sensor with Sony IMX376 sensor, f/1.75 aperture and 1.0-micron pixel size, at the back while there is a 20-megapixel shooter with 1.0-micron pixel size, a f/2.2 aperture on the front.