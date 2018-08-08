Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Honor Play vs Nokia 6.1 (2018): Specifications Comparison

Xiaomi India has come up with its next Android One smartphone in India today with the launch of the Mi A2. Priced at Rs 16,999, the new Xiaomi device has been launched a few weeks after it made its global debut at an event in Madrid. At its price, Xiaomi Mi A2 competes closely with several offerings from other companies. Here, we look into what all the new Xiaomi smartphone has to offer on papers and how it competes with all the others priced close to it.First up, let us see what the all-new Mi A2 has to offer. Xiaomi Mi A2 features a 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass. The new Xiaomi device runs Android 8.1 Oreo and is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 660 processor. It also comes with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage options.In terms of optics, there is a dual-camera setup at the back which includes a combination of 20-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.75 aperture, and 12-megapixel secondary sensor with f/1.75 aperture. The camera is backed by AI for automatic scene selection. There is a 20-megapixel camera with soft light LED flash for selfies.Mi A2 also supports Face Unlock functionality, along with the fingerprint sensor on the back and houses a 3010mAh, with support for QuickCharge 3.0. Connectivity options on the Mi A2 are 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Miracast, Bluetooth 5.0, IR emitter and USB Type-C port.Honor came up with its gaming-centric budget smartphone on August 5. The new Honor device boasts of GPU turbo technology that increases the performance by 60 per cent while reducing the battery consumption by 30 per cent as per the company.In terms of specifications, Honor Play, the smartphone is about 7.5mm thin and weighs 176 grams. The device features a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Honor Play runs EMUI 8.2 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone runs on the Kirin 970 SoC and will be available in two variants – 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB ram with 64GB storage.The Honor Play packs a dual camera setup on its back. The vertically stacked unit consists of 16MP + 2MP sensors. Also, powerful AI features support features like Scene Detection and Portrait Mode. On the front is a 16MP single sensor for selfies and video calls.HMD Global has a very strong contender in this category too, in the form of the revised version of its Nokia 6. The new Nokia 6.1 comes with a 5.5-inch IPS Full HD display with a 1080x1920 pixel resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC and carries a 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and 32GB/ 64GB internal storage options, further expandable up to 128GB using external microSD. It runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and there are no reports of the Android Oreo update as of now.In terms of optics, the Nokia 6 (2018) features a 16-megapixel primary camera with a f/2.0 aperture and coupled with dual-tone LED flash and PDAF. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with a similar aperture and an 84-deree wide-angle lens. Nokia 6 (2018) will also feature HMD Global’s proprietary ‘Bothie effect’ which was first featured in the Nokia 8, powered by the company’s Dual-Sight technology.Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual-Nano SIM (hybrid) support along with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Nokia 6 (2018) will draw its juice from a 3000 mAh battery that also supports fast charging. Dimensions of the smartphone stand at 148.8x75.8x8.6mm and it weighs 172 grams.